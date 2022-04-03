"Not going to be easy" - Jamie Redknapp doesn't believe 'serial underachiever' can fix 'fractured' Manchester United dressing room

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has voiced his doubts about Mauricio Pochettino's ability to take Manchester United back to the top.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager for some time now. As per Metro, he is among the favorites to take over as the Red Devils' next permanent manager, alongside AFC Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

However, Redknapp believes Pochettino is a "serial underachiever" and is unsure about the Argentine's capacity to do a good job at Old Trafford. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"They need to get the right manager in, Pochettino has been a serial underachiever as much as I like him. Can he go and do it at Manchester United? There’s no real belief that he can."

Redknapp added:

"Ten Hag’s done a great job at Ajax where you should really win the league, you’ve got the best players. So, it’s not going to be easy, and as much as it’s the manager getting them right, it’s also that personnel."

The one-time English League Cup winner went on to compare the personnel at United with those of other top teams:

"I always think you look at certain clubs and you go 'I’d love to be in that Liverpool dressing room working with those players. I’d love to be working at City with the players there.' I look at that United dressing room and I think that looks fractured. I think there’s a few poisonous characters there that could cause problems."

Redknapp concluded:

"I wouldn’t want to be in there. I don’t think that’s a dressing room that’s pulling together."

Pochettino's only major honors as a manager have come during his time with PSG. He won the French Cup and French Super Cup last season but has failed to win both competitions this time around. His side are currently top of Ligue 1 but have exited the UEFA Champions League.

In his previous stint with Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino took the club to the Champions League final in the 2018-19 campaign. However, they fell at the final hurdle against Liverpool.

Manchester United held to disappointing draw against Leicester City

Redknapp's comments on Pochettino came after Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford. The Red Devils put in an extremely flat and uninspiring performance, rarely threatening Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

The Foxes themselves didn't look too good in the first half but went ahead in the 63rd minute through Kelechi Iheanacho's header.

The goal woke the Manchester United players up from their slumber, and an equalizer followed three minutes later. Fred scored on the rebound after Schmeichel unconvincingly saved Bruno Fernandes' effort.

The result means Manchester United remain in sixth place in the Premier League. They are level on points with Spurs in fifth, having played a match more. Ralf Rangnick's side are also three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

