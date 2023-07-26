“Not going to the f***ing White House,” “Megan should win first before she talks” – When USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe irked Donald Trump

USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe made former US President Donald Trump agitated on one occasion during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. After Rapinoe helped his side go through to the quarter-finals of the competition, she made a bold comment. Rapinoe said that she and her team won't go to the White House if they win the tournament.

Rapinoe also decided to take a knee during the national anthem to show her support for the movement against racial injustice in the country. The actions irked the then-US President Donald Trump and he hit back at Rapinoe on Twitter, writing:

"Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is 'not going to the F...ing White House if we win'. Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

His message continued:

"We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

After the USWNT eventually won the Women's World Cup in 2019, Rapinoe stood by her previous comments, saying (via CBS News):

"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive. My mom will be very upset about that."

Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT are aiming for a third consecutive Women's World Cup title

Megan Rapinoe

The USWNT, along with their talismanic attacker Megan Rapinoe, have arrived at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. The team hopes to win a third consecutive World Cup title.

The US won the competitions back in 2015 and 2019, with Rapinoe being an important part of the team in both editions. A hat-trick of triumphs could be on the anvil for the iconic superstar and her team.

The USWNT have started their campaign with a convincing 3-0 win against Vietnam and are set to take on South Africa tomorrow. Apart from that, they will also face Portugal in the group stages of the competition.