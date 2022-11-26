“Not gonna get away with it in knockouts”, “Pure robbery” – England fans frustrated with Gareth Southgate naming 25-year-old star on the bench for FIFA World Cup game against USA

England fans were not happy as Gareth Southgate named an unchanged lineup for his team's FIFA World Cup clash against the USA today (November 25).

Fans believe that Marcus Rashford deserved a spot in the first XI against the USA. The Manchester United attacker came on as a substitute during the 6-2 win against Iran and managed to get on the scoresheet with a stylish finish.

Fans opined that he should start over Raheem Sterling or Mason Mount, or even Bukayo Saka today.

Considering Sterling scored a great goal and Saka managed a spectacular brace, one can understand why Southgate opted not to change his winning lineup.

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter after Southgate named the England lineup for the FIFA World Cup clash against the USA:

Alex @mufcalex01 Rashford should start over saka Rashford should start over saka

트와이스 @parthamore I would’ve started Rashford for Sterling and Grealish for Mount but this should be enough anyway! unchanged fromI would’ve started Rashford for Sterling and Grealish for Mount but this should be enough anyway! unchanged from 🇮🇷 I would’ve started Rashford for Sterling and Grealish for Mount but this should be enough anyway!

Thomas coe @tomcoe94 🤦🏼‍♂️ Sterling and Saka over rashford🤦🏼‍♂️ Sterling and Saka over rashford 😂🤦🏼‍♂️

Niarra @Niarra__ @England @marksandspencer Sterling and Mount over Rashford and Madders again. Another Southgate disasterclass. Getting away with it in groups for now, not gonna get away with it in knockouts. @England @marksandspencer Sterling and Mount over Rashford and Madders again. Another Southgate disasterclass. Getting away with it in groups for now, not gonna get away with it in knockouts.

✌🏾 @AFOR_Viber Rashford should be starting ahead of Raheem sterling Rashford should be starting ahead of Raheem sterling

GUY @TheFlyG Sterling starting over rashford is pure Robbery Sterling starting over rashford is pure Robbery

What did England manager Gareth Southgate say ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash against the USA?

England Press Conference and Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Southgate reminded his team that the Three Lions haven't beaten the USA in the FIFA World Cup in their history and urged them to perform. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Southgate said (via The Indian Express):

“Have we ever beaten the States in a major tournament? No, I didn’t think so. So tomorrow we have to try to make history.”

Speaking about the expectations surrounding his team, he said:

“We are good at that, We are good at talking highly of ourselves as a nation on the basis of very little evidence. So what we’ve got to do is perform on the field. We know we will play a highly motivated team. But we’ve got huge respect for our opponent."

He added:

"We know a lot of the players from our league. We’ve got to be at our best. The risk is we think because we’ve played well the other day we can just go through to the next game.”

Speaking about captain Harry Kane's fitness, Southgate said:

“Harry’s good, It would be a brave decision to leave him out of the starting (lineup).”

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire also addressed the media ahead of the game, as he said:

“I’m here with England, I’m playing at a World Cup — the greatest tournament in the world. So for me to keep distractions away has been easy. I’m fully focused on winning each game I play for my country.”

England can confirm their qualification to the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating the USA today.

