“Not good for anyone” - Santi Cazorla makes feelings clear about comparing Lamine Yamal to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Oviedo captain Santi Cazorla believes Barcelona star Lamine Yamal should not be compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He wants the teenager to be given enough time to write his own story without any pressure to follow the footsteps of legendary players.

Speaking to WinWin, Cazorla said that comparing any player with Messi and Ronaldo is not ideal. He believes that the players should be left to create their own path and said (via Barca Universal):

“Comparisons with Messi and Cristiano are not good for anyone. Lamine must write his own story and be left in peace to enjoy his youth."

Former Chelsea star Florent Malouda was also of the same opinion when he spoke to Racing Tipster in May this year. He believes that the comparisons will make it hard for Yamal to be his own, as he would be looking to copy the legendary players and told Racing Tipster:

"That's too much right now, and that's also in a kind of way erasing his own personality. He's probably inspired by a mix of both, but you can see has his own touch. He has his own personality. Of course he's still young, but so experienced. I'm not sure that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did what he did at his age. Now it's more about longevity and how he not only maintains this level but improves."

"We will be able to compare the three players if he sets goals to achieve and is able to maximise his talent. He should not be just happy with what he's doing because now it feels like he's comfortable. If he sets himself a high standard that matches his talent, I think he can be compared to those two, who are in a league of their own. But there's a lot of years and games ahead of him to confirm he can meet his potential."

Lamine Yamal has faced Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Nations League final, which Spain lost 5-4 in the penalty shootout. He is in line to face Lionel Messi at The Finalissima in March 2026 when Spain face Argentina.

Lamine Yamal backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by Alvaro Morata

Spain forward Alvaro Morata spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and backed Lamine Yamal to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He believes that the teenager is bound to become the best player in Spain's history and said:

"Every 20 or 30 years one or two emerge like Cristiano and Messi. For me, he's got everything it takes to make history. I'm convinced that if he doesn't become the greatest player in Spain's history, he'll definitely be one of them. He already made history with us by winning the Euro."

Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for the second time in his career, while finishing second in the Ballon d'Or race.

