"Not good enough to be in Messi's team" - Inter Miami fans call out 26-year-old for his underwhelming performance in 3-1 Atlanta United loss

Inter Miami fans have called out Lionel Messi's teammate Drake Callender on X (formerly Twitter) after a poor outing in their 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United (May 29).

The Herons received a massive boost after Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets were reinstated in the starting XI after being rested in their recent 2-1 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Despite this, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was rendered helpless as Inter Miami succumbed to a 3-1 loss at the Chase Stadium. Messi netted a brilliant goal from outside the box in the 62nd minute, but strikes from Saba Lobzhanidze (44', 59') and Jamal Thiare (73') ensured the visitors got all three points.

Fans were furious at Callender for his performance. The 26-year-old goalkeeper struggled to make his presence felt between the sticks and was nowhere close to stopping any of Atlanta's goals. He was given a match rating of just 5.2 by FotMob.

One fan posted:

"Sell the goalkeeper, he is not good enough to be in Messi team."

Another fan insisted the Herons' defense was equally as bad:

"Not just the goalkeeper.. Include all the defenders.. Bro they play like they have no will to play football.. Like they were forced."

"Fix your backline down to the goalkeeper.... Everybody at the back were awful tonight... Just because Busquets didn't help at the back they played too deep instead of closing down as the midfield press with the attack thereby giving their opponents chances in middle", one fan wrote.

"Please leave di Maria alone and buy some good defenders..... Since I have been watching Miami matches.. This is worst defending I have ever seen.. Atalanta should have scored like 8 goals them sef gba small... They be defending like they were forced to play football", one fan exclaimed.

"Bruh Inter Miami needs to get a new goalkeeper, because no offence to Drake Callender but you SUCK!!!!" one fan stated.

"Drake Callender. How is he still a goalie?? This guy is so bad", another added.

"If anybody is wondering why Drake Callender isn't on the roster for the #USMNT this summer, look no further than tonight's performance against Atlanta. The dude is a clown. He couldn't save a shot from half field even if it was kicked right at him", one fan chimed in.

"Drake Callender is getting cooked", one fan posted.

How did Lionel Messi fare in Inter Miami's 3-1 loss to Atlanta United?

Inter Miami suffered a huge blow as they were defeated 3-1 by 12th-placed Atlanta United in the MLS. They remain at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with 34 points from 17 games, one point above second-placed Cincinnati who have a game in hand.

Lionel Messi had a decent game, scoring the Herons' only goal in their loss. The 36-year-old completed 55 passes out of an attempted 68 with an accuracy of 81 percent. Furthermore, he created one big chance, and landed two shots on target from four attempts. However, he also missed one big opportunity, lost six duels, and completed zero accurate crosses.

Messi will be aiming to bounce back in Inter Miami's next fixture against St. Louis on Saturday, June 1. The Argentine ace has amassed 13 goals and 11 assists in 14 appearances this season across all competitions.