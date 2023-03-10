"Not good enough to play for Celtic" - Paul Parker makes damning claim about Manchester United star and urges player to leave in the summer

Paul Parker has given a damning verdict on Manchester United's Scott McTominay, saying that the midfielder is not good enough to play for Scottish Premier League side Celtic.

McTominay has struggled for minutes since Erik ten Hag's arrival at the helm in the summer. He has made 30 appearances, amassing a total gametime of only 1,282 minutes.

Speaking about McTominay, Parker recently told Mybettingsites:

“Scott McTominay has to move away from Man United in the summer. He wants to stay in the Premier League but it’s going to be tough for him to find a new club. He is not good enough to play for a top side and the smaller clubs can’t pay his wages."

Parker, a former fullback who won two Premier League titles with Manchester United, added:

“I think it could be a possibility for him to go to Rangers. He is not good enough to play for Celtic. There is no way he would be able to play regularly for Celtic in the way they play. He will have a better chance of playing if he moves to Rangers."

Parker further emphasized his point that McTominay can't play for Manchester United. He said:

“But of course he can’t continue at Man United. Maybe he feels confident just sitting on the bench but that is a lack of ambition. Man United don’t want a player that is comfortable with being on the bench. They want players that work hard to get into the starting lineup and not just be satisfied with playing at the biggest club in the world.”

Out of McTominay's 30 appearances this season, only 12 have come as a starter. Since joining the Red Devils' senior team in 2017, the academy graduate has made 200 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided an update on Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Southampton, Erik ten Hag was asked to provide an update on the Dane's fitness.

The Dutch manager claimed that he is confident Eriksen will play a part this season. However, Ten Hag refused to provide a possible timeline for Eriksen's return. He said (via United's official website):

"I think he will play, definitely. But I can't tell now an expectation, but I think his progress in the rehab is okay. It is going according to plan, so definitely we will see him. But not before the international break."

Since joining Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer, Eriksen has scored two goals and provided nine assists in 31 matches.

