"Not good enough" - Roy Keane names 2 areas Manchester United need to upgrade to win trophies

Former Manchester United skipper turned television pundit Roy Keane has named two areas the Red Devils need to reinforce if they have to fight for silverware again.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has raised his voice against David de Gea time and again in recent times. He has once again insisted that the Spaniard is nowhere near good enough anymore and urged Manchester United to make an upgrade.

Keane has also stated the need for a world-class striker to spearhead Erik ten Hag's side. Keane told ITV Sport, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"They need a new goalkeeper and world-class striker, I'm sick of saying it! De Gea's not good enough, he is not going to be the one to take United back to winning trophies."

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove for the second time in his career this season, De Gea has largely divided opinions. The Spaniard has been regularly criticized by many for his lack of ball-playing ability.

De Gea has also allowed a number of sloppy goals this campaign and this is not the first time Roy Keane has slated the Spaniard. De Gea's contract expires later this month but he looks likely to sign an extension.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have also missed an out-and-out goalscorer this season. Anthony Martial has struggled to stay fit and has scored just nine goals in 29 games this campaign.

Meanwhile, Wout Weghorst has also failed to find his scoring boots upon joining the Red Devils on loan from Burnley in January. The Dutchman has managed to find the back of the net on just two occasions in 31 appearances for Ten Hag's side.

Gary Neville highlights the priorities for Manchester United this summer

Gary Neville has highlighted Manchester United's urgent needs this summer. The former England full-back has insisted that the Red Devils are in dire need of bolstering their attacking options with a new No.9.

Neville also insisted that Manchester United must bring in a new goalkeeper this summer regardless of the future of David de Gea. He told Metro, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"You have got to start with a centre forward and a goalkeeper. If you don’t have those two positions fixed in a football team you are massively struggling. Manchester United are massively struggling particularly up front but it has come to the time where they have to get a top goalkeeper."

"That Cup final [against City] said it to us all. I don’t like mentioning it too much but the second goal shouldn’t have gone in the back of the net. The reality of it is, David de Gea has had a great career at Manchester United, he has been a fantastic goalkeeper. But now is the time for him to be challenged and get someone in to be that No.1."

Neville also insisted that Erik ten Hag needs to add more quality and depth to his midfield this summer. The former England right-back claimed that his former club are in need of a technical midfielder:

"But you can look at midfield as well. There is a problem where they have got two players who have got legs who aren’t good enough on the ball and two good enough on the ball who haven’t got the legs. I still think the composition of that midfield is not right so they need to sort that out. You can have one player who maybe can’t get about but he [ten Hag] wants to play through the midfield with technical players and he can’t do that with the players that he’s got there."

Manchester United are yet to start their business this summer because of the uncertainty surrounding the ownership situation. They, however, must start acting soon if they are to avoid being caught up by their rivals.

