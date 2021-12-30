"Not good enough" - Steve Nicol slams two Manchester United stars who he believes none of the good sides would want

Manchester United are currently on a poor run results-wise, claiming just one victory from their last three games across all competitions. The Red Devils put up an uninspiring performance against Newcastle United in the Premier League last time out, settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Following the result, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has pointed to two players that are bringing Manchester United down. According to the former Reds defender, midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred are behind the club's struggles.

The Scotsman told ESPN FC:

"Look at the middle of the park, who's going to have Fred and McTominay in their team? Of the good sides, none of them. So, you look at the front four and you think 'why are these guys not producing?'"

Steve Nicol further suggested that Fred and Scott McTominay's failure to distribute the ball to attackers efficiently is costing Manchester United.

"Well, are they getting enough of the ball? Well, if you can't get enough of the ball against Newcastle, who quite frankly look as though they're going to go down in my opinion, then what chance have you got?

"So you could have anybody you want up front that you could pick, if you can't get them the ball you're not going to score goals. And if the two in the middle can't get the front four the ball, and they're not stopping anybody get through to the backline...

"So as much as it's Rangnick's fault, a lot of it is the players are just not good enough," the former Liverpool right-back added.

Manchester United losing out in Premier League title race

Manchester United have failed to impress in the Premier League this season

Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League this season are fading away. As it stands, the Red Devils occupy seventh position on the table, with 28 points from 17 games - a whopping 22 points behind leaders Manchester City. Ralf Ragnick's men have three games in hand, though.

So far, Manchester United have claimed eight victories, five defeats and four draws in the English top flight. They're currently seven points below the top-four zone and will need to step up quickly if they want to participate in the Champions League next season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava