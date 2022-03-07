"Not good enough today" - Mikel Arteta points out area of improvement for Arsenal after Watford win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side need to improve defensively following their win against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, March 6.

The Gunners did well to fight off a spirited Hornets outfit at Vicarage Road, picking up a crucial 3-2 victory to go fourth in the league standings. However, Arteta was unhappy that his side conceded multiple chances to the hosts, who are 19th in the league table.

After the game, the Spanish tactician said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"We have to be very honest with ourselves, and our defensive structure was not good enough today. We allowed some chances, and it is something we will work on."

Arteta did have praise for Arsenal's work up front against Watford. The Gunners had scored just five times in their last seven outings across competitions before the Hornets game. Arteta said:

"We are getting better and better. The understanding between the players is getting better, and we should have scored more today. I see how willing they (the players) are every day to train and improve."

Arsenal @Arsenal Arteta Saka Cedric Odegaard Lacazette Martinelli



"I saw an opportunity... I just wanted to take advantage and the rest of the boys did what they did!"



🎙 @M8Arteta



#WATARS ArtetaSakaCedricOdegaardLacazetteMartinelli"I saw an opportunity... I just wanted to take advantage and the rest of the boys did what they did!"🎙 @M8Arteta ➡️ Arteta ➡️ Saka ➡️ Cedric ➡️ Odegaard ➡️ Lacazette ➡️ Martinelli ➡️ ⚽️ 💬 "I saw an opportunity... I just wanted to take advantage and the rest of the boys did what they did!" 🎙 @M8Arteta #WATARS

Arteta added:

"I think they are enjoying playing together, and when some days, it is not your best day, you somehow manage to win, and that is important."

Arsenal enter top four following Watford win

The Gunners travelled to Vicarage Road as firm favourites, and took the lead after five minutes through Martin Odegaard. However, the Hornets levelled things up through Cucho Hernandez's stunning strike in the 11th minute.

Arsenal though reclaimed the lead, thanks to strikes from Bukayo Saka on the half-hour mark and Gabriel Martinelli seven minutes after half-time. However, Watford ensured a nervy final few minutes for the away fans by scoring through Moussa Sissoko in the 87th minute.

Arteta's troops eventually held on for their fourth straight league win to displace Manchester United in fourth place in the league standings. The Gunners have now picked up 48 points from 25 league games this term.

Arteta said:

"We are there (in the top four) now, and we'll go game by game. Every game is a rollercoaster; we have three big games coming up in a week."

The Gunners face Leicester City on Sunday before welcoming Liverpool to the Emirates in midweek. They'll then travel to Aston Villa on the next Saturday, rounding off three games in seven days.

Arsenal are one point ahead of fifth-placed United, who were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad, and have three games in hand. They also got two more favourable results, with West Ham United losing 1-0 to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers falling 2-0 at home against Crystal Palace.

Edited by Bhargav