"Not good enough for the weekend" - Jurgen Klopp hints injured Liverpool star could be ready in time for Champions League clash 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that forward Roberto Firmino will not be available against West Ham United on Saturday, as reported by HITC.

However, the 30-year-old could be in contention when the Reds host Inter Milan on Tuesday, March 8 in the Champions League. It will be the second leg of their R16 fixture after the Reds defeated the Serie A side 2-0 in the first leg.

Klopp said:

"Bobby is looking good but not good enough for the weekend. I think the plan is that he trains on Sunday, first time. That sounds then doable for Tuesday."

Firmino has missed Liverpool's last five games due to a groin issue. The Brazilian picked up that injury in the first leg against Inter Milan in February.

Klopp also gave other injury updates, revealing that Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, and Thiago Alcantara were all doubtful.

Jones came off at half-time in the FA Cup win over Norwich City on Tuesday after feeling a strain in thigh. Thiago, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury.

He also confirmed that Keita missed the 2-1 FA Cup win against Norwich as a result of an injury. It is not known exactly what the problem is. The Guinea international came off limping following a heavy clash with Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah in the Carabao Cup final win a week ago.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC 🤕 Thiago, Firmino, Keita, Jones, Matip - Jurgen Klopp has the latest injury and illness updates across the #LFC squad Thiago, Firmino, Keita, Jones, Matip - Jurgen Klopp has the latest injury and illness updates across the #LFC squad 🔴🤕 https://t.co/nh1c4khJbh

Regarding the other injury news, Klopp added:

"Curtis is not bad but if it is good enough to go again tomorrow, I don't know. Joel Matip is ill – no COVID, nowadays you can be ill in different ways as well – so he will not be available. Naby was not in the squad on Wednesday."

Meanwhile, West Ham manager David Moyes confirmed Tomas Soucek was a doubt for their clash against the Reds. He required stitches to patch up a nasty head injury he suffered in the 3-1 FA Cup loss at Southampton.

Moyes told the press (via LFC):

"Ryan Fredericks is doing a bit better and so is Arthur. We've got some good news on that side. We've got a concern about Soucek because of his stitches in his head, so that's something we're concerned about."

He added:

"Andriy has been training, but he won't travel to Liverpool with us. I don't think he's quite ready and we want to give him every opportunity to do everything he can for his family and his country."

Ryan Fredericks (groin) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) could be available for the Hammers. Although Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko is still out following an extended leave granted by his employers due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saturday's Liverpool-West Ham clash has Champions League ramifications

A logo of Liverpool FC at the Club's entrance

After 27 matches, West Ham are fifth in the PL table level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal, who have played three games less. A win over the Reds would see West Ham leapfrog Manchester United in fourth, who have 47 points.

The Red Devils don't play until Sunday when they travel to the Etihad for the Manchester derby.

Should West Ham lose, Arsenal could leapfrog them win a win over Watford on Sunday.

Meanwhile, if Liverpool emerge victorious, they will stay within touching distance of Manchester City, who have 66 points. Liverpool have 60 with a game in hand.

Edited by Aditya Singh