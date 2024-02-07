“Not because I didn’t want it” - Sergio Aguero opens up on why he refused Lionel Messi’s no.10 shirt despite offer from Barcelona

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero recently admitted that he refused to wear the #10 jersey at Barcelona because of Lionel Messi. The former footballer believes no other player deserves to wear the number at the Catalan clib.

Speaking to YouTube channel Clank, Aguero claimed that he was offered the #10 jersey by Barcelona when he joined the club. However, he didn't take the kit as he believed Messi would come back. He said:

"When Leo left Barcelona, they offered me the number 10 shirt and I said no. Not because I didn't want it. I thought he was going to come back. They told me that I was the only one that could use it but for me, the number 10 belongs to Leo. Lastly, if he is not there, don't use it."

Aguero also spoke on Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos's Twitch back in 2021 about the #10 jersey at Barcelona, claiming:

"Refusing to wear the number 10 shirt at Barcelona? It wasn't that I didn't want to, but it was out of respect for Messi."

The Argentine forward played just five matches for the Catalan side before he was forced to retire. He scored once for Lionel Messi's former side but could not continue because of a heart problem.

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona shortly before Lionel Messi's exit

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona in the 2021 summer transfer window on a free transfer from Manchester City, just a month before Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He had to wait a few weeks before he could make his debut for Barcelona as he was sidelined with a calf injury. As a result, he never got to play with Lionel Messi, who could not renew his deal at the club and went to join PSG.

The two have shared the pitch on 90 occasions, however, for Argentina and their age-group sides, combining for 18 goals.