“Not only because I didn’t win it or not” - Cristiano Ronaldo shares why he isn’t ‘surprised’ by Vinicius Jr not winning 2024 Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he isn't surprised that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr did not win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese icon opined that the award lacked credibility and that the Brazilian star deserved the accolade as he won the UEFA Champions League and scored several goals in the 2023-24 season.

Vinicius Jr was the favorite for the 2024 Ballon d'Or following his impressive season with Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger contributed with 25 goals and 12 assists in 40 games across competitions, as Los Blancos won the Champions League, LaLiga, and Supercopa de España.

However, in a turn of events, the 24-year-old was beaten to the award by Manchester City and Spain's midfielder Rodri. The outcome did not sit well with many fans and pundits who believed that Vinicius deserved to win the coveted award. The player and the entire Real Madrid entourage had also boycotted the award ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of many notable football personalities who believed the Brazilian deserved to win the prestigious individual award. In a recent interview, the Al-Nassr superstar said he wasn't surprised with the 2024 Ballon d'Or outcome because the award lacks credibility.

"Vini Jr deserved to win the Ballon d’Or but I'm not surprised… not only because I didn't win it or not, but because it lacks credibility. He won the Champions League and scored goals," Ronaldo said (as per journalist Fabrizio Romano on X).

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times so far. He picked up his first in 2008 while playing for Manchester United, and four more (2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017) with Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr, meanwhile, continues to make another claim for the Ballon d'Or with his performances this season. The left winger has registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 27 matches across competitions this season.

"I simply no longer believe in these awards" - When Cristiano Ronaldo questioned the credibility of the Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo had previously questioned the credibility of the Ballon d'Or after he was left out of the nominees for the award despite having a commendable season with Al-Nassr.

Speaking about the award in 2024. the Portuguese said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Ballon d'Or and The Best are losing credibility. Numbers are reality. We have to analyze the entire season. It's not to say that Messi didn't deserve the award, or Haaland or even [Kylian] Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards."

Ronaldo continued:

"It's not because I won at the Globe Soccer but these are facts, numbers are there and they don't deceive. They can't take this trophy away from me because it is a reality. I'm happier because the numbers are facts. If you go back and see what happened at Man United and Portugal, people actually considered me lost. But the truth is that I focused and had a great period at Al Nassr, that's why I scored 54 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo was last nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2022. He missed out on the top 30 list in 2023 and 2024.

