"Not just what he brings to the team" - Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers dubs 25-year-old Arsenal star as 'world-class' 

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has branded Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus "world class" following his brace against the Foxes at the weekend.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners this summer following six years at Manchester City for £45 million. He failed to ever truly nail down a starting spot at the Etihad. He did though score 95 goals in 235 matches during his six years for the Cityzens, while also winning four Premier League titles.

Dani Alves on Gabriel Jesus: "I said this before and I will say it again, Gabriel Jesus has everything to become the new Ronaldo."





Jesus was unplayable on his home debut on August 13 as he also added two assists to his excellent double during the clash against Leicester.

Following the full-time whistle, Rodgers was effusive in his praise for the Brazilian international, as he said (as per HITC Sport):

“Anyone could see today, Gabriel Jesus, when you bring in a world-class player, it’s not just what he brings to the team, it’s what a new signing gives to everyone else.”

Arsenal were crying out for a clinical centre-forward last season now and Jesus appears to be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta's side.

The Gunners sit joint top of the Premier League table with Manchester City after winning their first two games. There is certainly optimism starting to spread around the Emirates Stadium.

Oleksandr Zinchenko on Gabriel Jesus: "He was good during all the years I've spent with him. He's an incredible player, always hungry for goals which is the best quality as a striker. He doesn't stop at all and I'm so happy for him…

Granit Xhaka heaps praise on Gabriel Jesus following back-to-back Arsenal wins

The much-maligned Granit Xhaka has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in the north London outfit in recent times. He scored his first of the season against Leicester at the weekend.

Following their most recent victory, the Swiss midfielder expressed his delight for his new teammate Gabriel Jesus, as he stated (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"Two goals, two assists, the work he does for the team is unbelievable and we're more than happy. He's scoring now as well, he's helping us day-by-day and I'm more than happy for him because I think it's very important to score at home."

Speaking about his own personal role in the current Arsenal side, Xhaka explained:

"I've got more freedom to go up and down. I know I can do that. I have a lot of freedom from the coach, from my teammates. At the moment I'm happy with how everything is going. Let's continue to work like this and hopefully at the end of the season we can be more than happy."





◉ Highest xG (2.06)

◉ Most goals + assists (4)

◉ Most touches in opp. box (26)

◉ Most take-ons completed (9)



Gabriel Jesus in the Premier League so far this season:
◉ Highest xG (2.06)
◉ Most goals + assists (4)
◉ Most touches in opp. box (26)
◉ Most take-ons completed (9)

Edited by Aditya Singh