"Not just Liverpool" - Fabrizio Romano says top clubs from England and Spain will fight for midfielder's signature

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Liverpool will face stiff competition from a host of European clubs for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Clubs from the Premier League and La Liga will be amongst the run-ins for the 18-year-old midfielder.

According to the transfer expert, Bellingham is expected to stay at Dortmund for the 2022-23 season. However, the race to sign him will commence in the summer transfer window of 2023. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2025 and would cost a fortune for any side wanting to sign him.

Speaking in an interview with Wett Freunde, Fabrizio Romano was quoted as saying the following:

"I think Jude Bellingham will stay with Borussia Dortmund this summer. I have no doubt about that. Dortmund is convinced that the player will stay and he is ready to stay. I don't see any problems between the two parties."

Fabrizio Romano fully expects the Reds to be at the centre of a bidding war for Jude Bellingham. The Italian journalist added:

"But I am sure that Liverpool will enter the Jude Bellingham race next summer. Let's wait and see what Borussia Dortmund is up to next summer. But Liverpool will get involved in the race for him. And not just Liverpool. Because all top clubs, not only from England, but also from Spain, are watching the situation around Jude Bellingham. I'm sure when the moment comes, Liverpool will be there."

It is worth mentioning that David Maddock from The Mirror has also stated that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Jude Bellingham. As things stand, the Reds haven't strengthened their midfield in the summer transfer window and are instead prepared to wait until 2023 for the same.

It makes sense for the Reds to sign a new midfielder in the summer of 2023. The Merseyside outfit have recently offered a new one-year contract extension to James Milner. Jurgen Klopp will therefore need a new signing next summer to replace Milner.

Jude Bellingham had an excellent 2021-22 season for Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old Englishman scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 43 games for the club across all competitions.

Liverpool have signed three players in the summer transfer window

Jurgen Klopp's side have managed to bring in three new players ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Reds have confirmed the arrivals of Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Darwin Nunez so far this summer.

Darwin Nunez is the club's marquee signing in the transfer window. The 22-year-old forward could end up costing the Reds around £85 million after add-ons which will make him a record-signing at Anfield.

