"Not as if they've just realized what they're missing" - Alan Shearer believes Arsenal have 'hit panic button' by making late bid for PL star

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hit out at Arsenal for launching a late move for Ollie Watkins. He believes that the Gunners have hit the panic button as their search for a striker this month has failed.

Speaking to BetFair, Shearer claimed that Mikel Arteta knew he needed a striker going into the transfer window. He believes that Aston Villa would do anything to keep the striker and are unlikely to sell him at any cost. He said via GOAL:

"There's no way Arsenal get Ollie Watkins now, I mean they just couldn't do it, even if they thought it was a good business deal, it was either going to be one or the other and they chose to let Duran go."

"From an Arsenal point of view it was pretty naughty the timing of it, on the afternoon of a Champions League game, when you consider they've had all month they put the bid in and they've known what they're missing for seven or eight months."

"It's not as if they've just realised what they're missing. It doesn't take an idiot to work out what they need and now Arsenal have hit the panic button."

"I don't know why it's taken them so long to realise that they need a centre forward, so many people have talked about it for such a long time. [Mikel] Arteta will point to [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Jesus being out injured, but they needed a centre forward even before they were injured."

"The only surprise to me is it's taken so long in the window for them to make a move. Watkins is the sort of player that would make the difference for them, in him you're getting someone who's ready-made, but Villa are not going to sell him."

Arsenal launched a late move for the striker earlier this week but were rejected swiftly by Aston Villa. Reports suggest the bid was closer to £45 million with their plan to increase it to £60 million with the second bid.

Arsenal keen on adding a striker before the window closes

Mikel Arteta admitted earlier this month that his side were looking to sign a striker in the winter transfer window. He said that the Gunners were not willing to add any player and were keen on getting the right profile through the doors. He said via BBC:

"[It has to be] someone that makes us better and has an impact in the team."

The Gunners were linked with Randal Kolo Muani, who left PSG for Juventus, and have reportedly shown interest in Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel and Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson.

