"Not too late to delete this" - Fans hit out at media outlet for calling Lionel Messi a 'FIFA video game star' after he completed Inter Miami move

Media outlet Dexerto calling Lionel Messi 'a FIFA video game star' has caught the ire of fans on Twitter.

Messi announced that he will be joining the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami as a free agent. The Argentine played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot. His PSG contract will expire on June 30, following which he will move to Miami.

While this move has caused fans to go berserk on social media, Dexerto tweeted:

"FIFA video game star, Lionel Messi, set to move to MLS side Inter Miami."

Dexerto @Dexerto FIFA video game star, Lionel Messi, set to move to MLS side Inter Miami FIFA video game star, Lionel Messi, set to move to MLS side Inter Miami https://t.co/4FqyvwZqdY

Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dexerto's description ex-Barcelona star has caused outrage among fans. One of them said:

"It's not too late to delete this tweet."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Dexerto's post about Messi's move to the MLS:

𝐚-𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 @wydccalamity @Dexerto Calling him a video game star is so nasty @Dexerto Calling him a video game star is so nasty

⛔️Bonga Joestar⛔️ @BDJoestar @wydccalamity @Dexerto It's so disgusting. Like at the the day, he is the best player in game but he did way more to deserve that @wydccalamity @Dexerto It's so disgusting. Like at the the day, he is the best player in game but he did way more to deserve that

HBA @HBAcrypto @Dexerto It's not too late to delete this tweet @Dexerto It's not too late to delete this tweet

TSM Cris_Snipes @Cris_Snipes @Dexerto Got to be the worst caption of all time @Dexerto Got to be the worst caption of all time

“FIFA video game star” 🤦‍♂️🤣 @Dexerto How to explain soccer and Messi to Americans:“FIFA video game star” 🤦‍♂️🤣 @Dexerto How to explain soccer and Messi to Americans:“FIFA video game star” 🤦‍♂️🤣

Lionel Messi reacts to claims of planning a reunion with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, are leaving Barcelona this summer. They are expected to join new clubs as free agents.

According to a report by 90min, Busquets will move to Inter Miami, with Alaba also said to be eyeing a move to the same club. It has been rumored that the trio had planned to reunite at a club once again.

When quizzed about this, Messi dispelled rumors that he agreed to reunite with his old teammates. He said (via SPORT):

"It is another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia, that we had everything arranged. Everyone looks for their future. I obviously was aware of them, what they were going to do, but, but never at any moment did we agree to go anywhere together."

He added:

"I made my decision for myself and I don't know what they are going to do. Mine was a bit thinking about everything that we talked about during this entire interview. And no, I have nothing set up with anyone."

Inter Miami are currently at rock bottom of the MLS table and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around with Messi leading their attack.

