“Not like we were sitting over coffee and having dinner” – Lewandowski’s wife offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski’s wife, Anna Lewandowska, has opened up about her brief interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Anna and Robert Lewandowski appear in the second season of Georgina Rodriguez’s lifestyle documentary “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina).” According to Sport.PL, Anna first met Georgina at Cannes in 2022 and has since crossed paths a few times.

On Monday’s Onet podcast "WojewódzkiKędzierski", Anna talked about her chat with Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and how she perceived her.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska appear in the series of Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, meeting up with her. Lewandowski and his wife Anna Lewandowska appear in the series of Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, meeting up with her. https://t.co/gD28hbvN4z

She said:

“We said hello and chatted for a while. There was a lot of talk about her then, because it was right after she lost her baby [April 2022].

“Then we met in Qatar, she was in the same hotel. Nice girl. I don't know her that much. It's not like we were sitting over coffee and having dinner together somewhere.”

Robert Lewandowski’s wife concluded the topic, saying:

“We know each other, we saw each other several times at various football events.”

The second season of "Soy Georgina" delves deep into the Spaniard’s life with the Portuguese superstar. The pain of losing their boy, welcoming home baby girl Bella, and a lot more are covered on the Netflix show.

Georgina Rodriguez’s former colleague Pablo Bone reveals how she actually met Cristiano Ronaldo

The story of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s first meeting has been told a million times. Georgina herself has claimed that she met Ronaldo when he came into the Gucci store, where she worked, with his son and a few friends.

Pablo Bone, who used to work with Georgina Rodriguez at Gucci, has called the story false. He claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was only greeted by the store manager, never a regular staff member like Georgina was.

On Minuto En Cancha, Bone said:

“I was working with Georgina Rodríguez at Gucci, about two months before she became a celebrity. We met several times working in the store, she was in the women's section and I was in the men's section.

“I had already seen Cristiano several times in the store before they met and the truth is that there are many intrigues that were discussed, Georgina has told it, when Cristiano met, she entered the Gucci store with some friends and her son and she just walked out the door, but that was not the case.”

He concluded by saying:

“When Cristiano entered the Gucci store we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall guy and only those in charge of the store serve those types of customers. They didn't speak, but after a few weeks they saw each other at a party where they got to know each other a little better.”

Georgina had to leave the Gucci store due to her relationship with Ronaldo. Fans reportedly bombarded her with requests for the-then Real Madrid star, making it practically impossible for her to do her work.

Poll : 0 votes