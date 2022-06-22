"Not in Manchester United's list" - Fabrizio Romano rubbishes rumors of Red Devils' €70 million bid for Brazilian attacker

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has shot down rumors linking FC Porto striker Evanilson with a move to Manchester United, claiming that the Brazilian is not on the club’s shopping list.

With Edinson Cavani poised to leave the club in July, Manchester United only have one first-team striker at their disposal, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international did superbly in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

As brilliant as Ronaldo is, it is not practical for United to expect such impressive performances from the 37-year-old week in, week out next season. A potent goalscorer is the need of the hour at Old Trafford.

According to the Jornal de Noticias (via Man Utd News), Manchester United are preparing a €70 million bid for Evanilson, after seeing their initial €65 million bid rejected by FC Porto.

Romano, however, has insisted that there is no truth to such rumors, as the 22-year-old is not on United’s radar. The transfer rumor expert tweeted:

“Manchester United have not submitted any bid to FC Porto for Brazilian striker Evanilson, despite rumours of €70m proposal turned down. He's not in Man United list as of today.”

The Italian, however, disclosed that Ajax’s Antony was a person of interest for United, claiming that his topic was “discussed internally”.

He added:

“Antony, discussed internally with ten Hag. Evanilson, not a topic.”

Evanilson, who has been with Porto since 2020, enjoyed a fruitful 2021-22 campaign, recording 21 goals and five assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

Food poisoning cost Manchester United their lead in Darwin Nunez chase

As per the Mirror, apart from Liverpool, United were interested in signing Benfica ace Darwin Nunez in the summer. Ultimately, the Reds won the race, strengthening their squad even further ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, as per Mirror’s report, it was the Red Devils who held the lead in the race for the Uruguayan's signature.

The Old Trafford outfit had set up a meeting with Benfica president Rui Costa back in April, but the Eagles chief canceled the meeting due to food poisoning. United, however, were not convinced by his reason for canceling the meeting and saw it as a snub.

The meeting never took place and United fell behind, opening up room for Jurgen Klopp’s side to swoop in and prize away the 22-year-old.

