"Not many people paying attention which is helping them" – Dimitar Berbatov delivers his prediction for Luton Town vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted a 2-0 triumph for Liverpool in their Premier League trip to Luton Town on Sunday (November 5).

The Reds, who have registered 12 wins out of 15 outings across competitions this campaign, are currently fourth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. They are on 23 points from 10 league games, winning seven of them, scoring 23 goals, and conceding just nine goals.

Luton Town, who got promoted through EFL Championship play-offs after finishing third last season, are in 18th place in this season's domestic standings. They have recorded just one league victory, a 2-1 triumph at Everton in September, and have lost seven matches so far.

In his column for the Metro, Berbatov showered praise on Liverpool for their stellar start to the ongoing season while offering his prediction for their upcoming contest at Kenilworth Road. He wrote:

"Liverpool are flying under the radar, not many people paying attention which is helping them do well. It'll be tough for Luton; I want to say they'll win this game but Liverpool have to win to keep in touch with the top of the league so I'll back [them] to win."

Jurgen Klopp's side, who achieved a shock fifth-placed Premier League finish past term, are set to face Luton for the first time since January 2008. They won 5-0 in a FA Cup third-round home tie back then.

As for team news, Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic. They could also miss Luis Diaz for the second game running after the Colombian's parents were kidnapped.

Liverpool urged to snap up new right-back

Speaking to UK-based betting website Compare.bet, Glen Johnson suggested that his former team should snap up a natural right-back to play second-choice to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He said (h/t Mirror):

"They need a natural full-back at all times because of how important they are in Jurgen Klopp's system. [Joe] Gomez is a fantastic centre-half, but I don't think he's good enough on the ball or strong enough at passing to be creative and help the team further up the field to be playing at right-back, because it's not his game."

Joe Gomez, who arrived at Anfield in a £3.5 million move from Charlton Athletic in 2015, has deputized at right-back quite a few times this campaign. He has started four games away from his natural centre-back role so far, making 13 appearances across competitions so far.

Liverpool, who splashed £145 million earlier this summer, currently have a natural right-back in Conor Bradley in their ranks. However, the 20-year-old is out of action with a back injury, sustained in pre-season.

Bradley, who joined the Reds' academy from Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts in 2019, relished a fine season on loan at EFL league One outfit Bolton Wanderers last season. He registered seven goals and six assists in 53 matches, including 48 starts, across competitions.