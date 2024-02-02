"Not only on Marcus" - Bruno Fernandes hits back at question about Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's win over Wolverhampton

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hit back at a question aimed at Marcus Rashford's need to perform in the Red Devils' latest Premier League outing.

Amid talks surrounding the England international's boozy night in Belfast that subsequently saw him miss training, Rashford delivered for his side. He opened the scoring through a fifth-minute curler from the edge of the box in their 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1).

Despite seeming in control when they were 3-1 ahead, Manchester United conceded in the 85th minute and again in stoppage time (90+5'). Youngster Kobbie Mainoo scored two minutes after the equalizer to ensure the Red Devils took home all three points.

When asked later about Rashford, Fernandes reacted, insisting that the entire squad needed to put up a performance. He told TNT Sports (via United District):

"We all have a point to prove every time we come on the pitch. Not only on Marcus but everyone else. But obviously, the guys up front have to score. He is a special talent. He has been proving himself. We are not in the position we want to be, and we have to work hard to get where we want to be."

Fernandes added:

"It was a really difficult game. We knew Wolves were a difficult team. We gave them some chances, and we should have controlled the game. It was hard work and an amazing talent in the end of the game that made us win."

This season, Rashford has struggled to find form, having bagged five league goals in 21 appearances. He is expected to start the Red Devils' next match against West Ham United on Sunday (February 4).

Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on Kobbie Mainoo after late winner for Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo

The Manchester United skipper also reserved praise for young midfield sensation Kobbie Mainoo after their Premier League victory against Wolves on Thursday.

Besides the late winner, the England under-19 international recorded an 86% passing accuracy and completed two of his four attempted dribbles.

Fernandes said about Mainoo after the match (via United District):

"He is a big talent. I have seen him play for the under-18s, and I said a couple of years ago the name of Kobbie without knowing if he would come and play for the first team."

The 18-year-old has now established his place in the first XI, recording eight starts in the Premier League. He's helped Manchester United rack up 35 points, who are now seventh on the table, eight behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

