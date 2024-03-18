“Not at all what he meant” - Danish commentator rubbishes claims that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp body-shamed him

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's interview with Danish reporter Niels Christian Frederiksen ended with the former walking out mid-way through the discussion.

The interview took place after Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in the quarterfinals at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17.

The reporter probed the Liverpool manager about his players being tired after playing so many games. Notably, Liverpool lost in extra time, with the match ending 4-3 in favor of the Red Devils.

Klopp walked out of the interview after claiming (via Liverpool Echo):

"Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape. I don't have the nerve for this."

Some fans on the internet assumed that the German boss was referring to the interviewer's physical shape when he used the phrase "not in a great shape." Frederiksen has now quashed these claims, telling Tipsbladet (via Liverpool Echo):

"He meant I was unable and unfit to ask questions. He snapped. That's fair enough. I have absolutely no problem with that."

The reporter continued:

"I interpret it mostly as an expression of his terrible frustration that they lost to Manchester United in the manner it happened, where they were ahead twice and should have sealed the deal."

Liverpool's defeat means they will not be able to win the quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's last season at the club.

What did Jugen Klopp say during the heated interview after Liverpool's defeat?

The Liverpool manager could be seen in an unfriendly mood during the interview. His frustration at questions appeared to be building up, when he was asked if his players lacked stamina. Klopp responded (via Mirror):

"It's a bit of a stupid question. If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy. I don't know how many games we've had recently and how many Manchester United have had. This is sport. I am very disappointed by that question, but you thought it was wise."

He was then asked the aforementioned question, to which he answered rather angrily before walking out of the interview.

Liverpool took the lead twice in the game (including once in extra-time) but were ultimately defeated by a last-minute winner from Amad Diallo.