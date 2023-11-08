"Not in a million years" - Owen Hargreaves claims Marcus Rashford didn't deserve sending off in Manchester United v Copenhagen

Owen Hargreaves insists Marcus Rashford was wrongfully sent off in Manchester United's shock 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen on Wednesday (November 8).

Rashford was handed just the second red card of his career after appearing to stamp on Danish left-back Elias Jelert. The referee hadn't given the English attacker his marching orders until he reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

The Red Devils were in control until the sending-off following Rasmus Hojlund's brace. The game was turned on its head and Erik ten Hag's 10 men eventually suffered a nightmare 4-3 loss at Parken.

However, Hargreaves thinks that Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumsas got his decision wrong in sending Rashford off. He told TNT Sports:

"Not in a million years. He's not even looking at the defender. When you see an image, it looks poor but it's not malicious."

The result leaves Ten Hag's side bottom of Group A with just three points from four games. They are a point below Galatasaray and Copenhagen and their clash with the former at RAMS Park on October 29 is now a must-win game.

However, Manchester United will feel hard done by Rashford's red card which majorly changed the course of the game. It was a torrid night for the Englishman who'd just returned to Ten Hag's starting lineup after missing a 1-0 win against Fulham.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag slams Marcus Rashford's 'harsh' sending off

Marcus Rashford was handed just the second red card of his career.

Ten Hag made his feelings known regarding Rashford's red card and he feels it was harsh on the England international. The Manchester United manager said (via ESPN):

"The red card was harsh. [Rashford] went for the ball, but the referee had such a long time to make it a red card. When you freeze it, it always looks worse. They took so long to make a red card of it."

The Dutch coach was aggrieved with several decisions during the game including a penalty that was awarded against Harry Maguire. The ball hit the defender on the hand from close range but a spot kick was given:

"I'm very disappointed with the decisions, the game was never meant to be like this. Decisions have to be made, wrong decisions can be made, but three such tough decisions [went against us]."

Manchester United's season keeps going from bad to worse and the pressure is growing on Ten Hag. However, there were some contentious calls during tonight's game including Hojlund being struck with an elbow in the second half which surprisingly warranted no card.