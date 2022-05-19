"Not often you get a player like that" - Tottenham's Emerson Royal names Liverpool attacker as his toughest opponent

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal shared that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been his most challenging opponent in the Premier League so far. The Brazilian praised the Senegalese's pace, strength and skill.

Royal has had a bittersweet first season playing for the north London club since arriving in the summer from Barcelona in a deal worth €25 million. He has been error-prone in his 43 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring and assiting just one goal each.

While speaking on the Premier League YouTube channel, Royal was asked to name his toughest opponent in the English top-flight. Quite often, it's Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who can be seen putting defenders to the sword, wriggling past them, sitting them down and outpacing them. However, the Tottenham defender snubbed the Egypt international in favor of his Reds teammate.

He said:

"Mane, he’s so fast, so strong, so quick and skilful, it’s not often you get a player like that, with so much strength, speed and skill."

The 30-year-old has been in top-form throughout the season, scoring 22 goals and setting up five goals in 49 appearances across competitions. He played a key role in Liverpool's FA Cup triumph this season, scoring twice in three matches in the competition.

Mane also helped his national side win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year, scoring three goals in the tournament.

Royal faced the Senegalese twice this season in the Premier League. He dropped a decent performance and managed to cope up well against Mane and co. when they faced Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at Anfield on May 8.

The Reds have been unable to beat Tottenham in both home and away fixtures this season. Only Manchester City and Chelsea have managed this feat in the Premier League this season other than Spurs.

PSG interest distracting Liverpool's Mane with current contract running down: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on Sadio Mane amidst uncertainty looming over Kylian Mbappe's future. The Frenchman is yet to confirm whether he'll extend his stay in France or leave for Real Madrid.

BILD journalist Christian Falk revealed that the Reds forward is certainly on the Ligue 1 side's radar and is even lured by their offer. Falk tweeted:

"If Sadio Mané will leave @LFC the big favorite for a Transfer is @PSG_inside. The strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC If everything goes according to plan, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 If everything goes according to plan, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 😳🏆 https://t.co/ISSqxbcvsA

The 30-year old forward's current contract will expire in 2023 and his current market value is €80 million. Liverpool will attempt to tie him down to a new contract and get in touch with his entourage in the coming days.

Edited by Aditya Singh