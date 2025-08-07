“Not the one who makes the difference” - Former UCL winner at Barcelona suggests Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal aren’t best players in their teams

Former Barcelona star Jeffren Suarez has claimed that Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are not the best players in their teams. The former UEFA Champions League winner believes the midfielders were the key, making the forward look better on the pitch.

Ad

Speaking on the Helado Oscuo podcast, Suarez stated that Pedri was the difference-maker on the pitch for Barcelona. He compared the midfielder to the legendary duo of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, claiming that Messi and Yamal would not be the players they are without the Spaniards. He said (via BolaVIP):

"He's 18 years old, and it's normal that he doesn't know the consequences of his actions, but you have to get through to him, because if you don't do it in time… forget it. I think Barca will do things the right way. He's not the one who makes the difference. Barcelona has very good players, and people talk about Pedri. It's like if Xavi and Iniesta hadn't played with Messi, Messi wouldn't be what he is. Look at what happened when he went to PSG…"

Ad

Trending

Jeffren Suarez joined Barcelona in 2004 and played for their C and B teams until 2008. He left for Sporting CP in 2011, having made 34 appearances and collected three LaLiga medals and one Champions League medal. He played just 18 matches with Lionel Messi during his time with the first team.

Lionel Messi named Barcelona star as the player who reminded him of his younger self

Lionel Messi was at an event in Adidas' Herzogenaurach headquarters in Germany in December 2024 when he was asked to name a current player who reminded him of himself when he was a youngster. The Barcelona legend took some time and named Lamine Yamal as the one he would pick if forced to choose a name.

Ad

He said (via ESPN)

"There's a very good generation of young footballers who have many years ahead of them. If I have to choose someone, because of the age and because of the future that he has, I've heard that they have chosen Lamine Yamal and without doubt [it's him] for me, too. I agree it depends on him and many things because that's how soccer is, but he's the present and without a doubt has a huge future."

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021, after 21 years at the club. He played 778 matches for the Catalan side, scoring 672 goals and assisting 303 times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More