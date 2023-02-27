“Not on the same page yet” – Robbie Fowler insists 26-year-old Liverpool star is not as good as Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has claimed that Colombian winger Luis Diaz is not as good as Sadio Mane. The Colombian was brought to Anfield in January 2022 for a fee of close to £40 million, but the ex-striker says he is not at the level of the Senegalese who left for Bayern Munich in the summer.

Writing in his column in The Mirror, Fowler commented:

“Luis Diaz was a little different. You could argue he was Liverpool’s best player until he got injured. But as a replacement for Mane? Not on the same page yet as a finisher. And the injury problems he’s already had hardly instil confidence.

“I think that’s been one of the major issues. They’ve spent money, but it seems to be club policy to go out and buy young talent, rather than the finished article, despite the high prices.”

Since arriving in Liverpool last season, Diaz has looked quite dangerous, but his appearances this season have been limited due to injury. He has 10 goals and eight assists for the Reds since arriving last year.

Adding to it, Fowler said that Liverpool have not invested well in their frontline, with players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo taking time to adjust to the Premier League.

He wrote:

“I’m not having a go in any way at the players involved, but how much have they spent on effectively refreshing their forward line and replacing Sadio Mane?

“Darwin Nunez looks exciting at times, but he’s far from the finished article, and it could be quite a while if we see him fulfil, if at all. I think the same could be said of Cody Gakpo. Neither of them hit the ground running, and that’s being kind.”

Liverpool star urges team to do better

Milner insists that the Reds have to do much better.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has said that the team have 'no excuses' and must 'do better'. Jurgen Klopp's men have had a tough season and are currently eighth in the Premier League table.

It looked like the Reds were getting their season back on track with wins over Everton and Newcastle United, but a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League followed by a dull 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace shows that the team have a long way to go.

Milner said (via The Guardian):

“With where we are at the moment, with things not going our way, it’s probably hitting us harder than it should and that’s something we can deal with better.

“On the field we have to be better. If the pass doesn’t come off, don’t shy away from it next time. Go again. Or if you hit the woodwork, don’t get too disappointed.”

