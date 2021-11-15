“Not particularly good management” – Danny Mills accuses Solskjaer of exposing Manchester United star’s weakness

Danny Mills has criticized Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics for exposing right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's weaknesses.

The former Manchester City star has stated that the tactic Solskjaer uses is asking Wan-Bissaka to do things he is not capable of doing. The 44-year-old football expert believes the handling of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not good management from the Norwegian.

Speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills said:

“He’s always been a decent defender one-on-one, but he’s never been massively comfortable on the ball. It puts him in a position where you have to be better on the ball than defending one-on-one.

“You’ve put him in a position to expose his weakness rather than to exploit his strengths," he added. "That’s not particularly good management. You’re asking a player to do what he’s not very good at.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ever-present for Manchester United this season. The 23-year-old full-back has played the full 90 minutes in each of the 11 Premier League games so far this season.

Wan-Bissaka was kept in place in the side even when Solskjaer decided to change the formation to a 3-5-2 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Englishman has been one of Manchester United's key players under Solskjaer since his big-money move from Crystal Palace in 2019. The full-back has made 114 appearances for Manchester United and has chipped in with two goals and 10 assists whilst at Old Trafford.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop Dalot: “The most beautiful and healthy competition is when there are two or three for each position and you can learn from each other. I’m sure Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] learns some things from me when I play, I learn from him. Everyone is going to be a part of it this season.” #MUFC Dalot: “The most beautiful and healthy competition is when there are two or three for each position and you can learn from each other. I’m sure Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] learns some things from me when I play, I learn from him. Everyone is going to be a part of it this season.” #MUFC https://t.co/KRnft2Bpn5

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at Manchester United is under scrutiny

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as Manchester United manager is highly vulnerable at the moment. The 48-year-old manager has faced heavy criticism from fans and media alike following United's barren run of form in the Premier League.

Manchester United have only won one game in their previous six league matches. The Red Devils have suffered damaging defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

Various managers have been linked with replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United dugout. These include the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Zinedine Zidane, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

Despite the recent run of poor results, United are still not prepared to sack Solskjaer just yet. The Norwegian manager will still be in charge once the league resumes following the international break.

Manchester United face some tricky games after the break. The Red Devils are scheduled to face Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Watford (A)

Villarreal (A)

Chelsea (A)

Arsenal (H)

Crystal Palace (H)



𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨?



#MUFC Manchester United's next five games after the international break.Watford (A)Villarreal (A)Chelsea (A)Arsenal (H)Crystal Palace (H)𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨? Manchester United's next five games after the international break.Watford (A)Villarreal (A)Chelsea (A)Arsenal (H)Crystal Palace (H)𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨?#MUFC https://t.co/RPpREBu06u

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee