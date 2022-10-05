"Not perfect but it’s important" - Mohamed Salah issues challenge to Liverpool teammates after win over Rangers

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah shared his thoughts on Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4.

The Reds came into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in the Premier League. They bounced back brilliantly against the Scotland giants.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning free-kick before Salah converted a free kick to keep Liverpool second in their Champions League group behind Napoli.

After the match, Salah told UEFA (via the club's official website):

“It’s a good night. Not perfect but it’s important to win the games at home, especially [as] we have a tough group and we lost the first game. We just need to carry on and try to win the next games.”

He added:

“We just try to focus on each game, we take one game at a time because in the Premier League also we are not in our form. We just try to think of each game and be first in the group in the Champions League and also try to win in the Premier League.”

Salah has now scored five goals and provided four assists in nine matches for Liverpool across all competitions this season.

Mohamed Salah on Jurgen Klopp deploying new formation for Liverpool's win over Rangers

Jurgen Klopp decided to employ a 4-2-3-1 formation against Rangers which reaped brilliant rewards.

Darwin Nunez led the frontline with Diogo Jota, Salah, and Luis Diaz being the three players behind him. Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson formed the two-man midfield.

Speaking about the new formation, Salah said:

“The gaffer told us yesterday about the formation and we just tried to adapt. I think it was working well, we created many chances in the first half and second half, we tried to score.

"It’s an offensive formation. It was good for all of us up front, especially because we all want to score goals. It worked well today.”

It worked wonders as Liverpool had a whopping 23 shots in the match with 10 being on target.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield "We wanted to defend differently..."



🗣 Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's change in formation. "We wanted to defend differently..."🗣 Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's change in formation. https://t.co/0t9xGDdJG7

They will hope this formation can help them revive their Premier League season as well, where they are ninth in the table. The Reds have won just two of their seven matches so far, and will next face league leaders Arsenal away on Sunday, October 9.

