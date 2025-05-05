“Not the player I saw in France or at the World Cup” - Jorge Sampaoli suggests Kylian Mbappe looks uncomfortable due to Real Madrid teammate

Kylian Mbappe is uncomfortable at Real Madrid because of Vinicius Jr, Jorge Sampaoli has suggested. He believes that the Frenchman cannot attack from the center and with the Brazilian occupying the left side, it is hard for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to shine.

Speaking to SPORT, Sampaoli stated that Mbappe has been limited because of the role Carlo Ancelotti plays him in at Real Madrid. He added that the Frenchman is a shadow of himself from the PSG and France national team and said via GOAL:

"Vinicius is at Madrid. He [Mbappe] really looks very uncomfortable, very withdrawn. He doesn't know how to attack in that position. In any case, he has scored important goals. But he is not the player I saw in France or at the World Cup in Qatar either."

Journalist Anton Mena was on Cadena SER earlier this season and claimed that Mbappe and Vinicius Jr were not on the same page. He stated that the two do not like each other but are selling a 'fake brotherhood' on the pitch to the fans. He said:

"They want to sell us a brotherhood that doesn't exist. From what I see that hurts Madrid's game. The two do not look for each other and do not find each other."

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer after his PSG contract expired. He has scored 36 goals in his time at the club, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's tally for the first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When Kylian Mbappe claimed that he cannot imagine Real Madrid without Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe spoke about Vinicius Jr earlier this year and claimed that he cannot imagine Real Madrid without the Brazilian. He added that it was normal for people to speculate about issues between the two as they were the main players at the club. He said via ESPN:

"The relationship [with Vini] is good. It's normal that people want to talk about us, because we're two famous players who can make a difference, but I came to Real Madrid with the idea of playing with Vini."

"I can't imagine Madrid without Vini, I always had the idea of playing with him. We play well together. We can always do better, the fans always expect more of us and it's normal, but I think we play well together and now at this stage of the season we're going to try to help Madrid as much as we can."

Vinicus Jr is in contract talks with Real Madrid but has not signed a new deal yet. He is a €300 million target for the Saudi Pro League, who are keen on getting the Brazilian to jump to the Middle East.

