"Not only a problem of football" - Ralf Rangnick slams social media 'idiots' for racially abusing Manchester United attacker

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has condemned the racist abuse of Anthony Elanga following the Red Devils' fourth-round FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.

The 19-year-old missed the only penalty of the shootout that ensued after the match had finished 1-1 in extra time. Soon after the encounter, the Swede was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Rangnick slammed the perpetrators but highlighted that the issue of racism is not limited to football. Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Burnley, the German tactician told the media:

"I learned there were some comments from some idiots on social media again after the game against Middlesbrough when Anthony missed that penalty. But again, this is not only a problem of football. It's a social phenomenon or problem and, of course, it gets magnified in the football business, because there are so many people reading what other people write or say.

"So far, what I have experienced with our club is that we have massive support, including, by the way, the reaction of the Stretford End with regard to Anthony. They supported him.

"He got all the support from teammates – you could see that on the pitch. There were several players, including Bruno Fernandes, hugging him and going to him, including myself. This is normal, because this is football."

He added:

"There have been a lot of other more experienced players missing penalties in the last 100 years so, as I said, those are problems of society and, of course, they are being magnified in the football business."

utdreport @utdreport Rangnick: "Anyone can imagine how he [Elanga] is, he is shattered and absolutely disappointed." #mulive [itv] Rangnick: "Anyone can imagine how he [Elanga] is, he is shattered and absolutely disappointed." #mulive [itv]

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils have a tough run of fixtures coming up next month

Manchester United have a busy month ahead of them with as many as six matches scheduled for February.

The Red Devils will face Burnley, Southampton, Brighton and Leeds United in the Premier League. They will then travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. Watford will be their final assignment of the month.

Rangnick's men will want to maintain their spot in the Premier League top four as they have a tough run of fixtures coming up next month. They will face Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in March.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United @ManUtd @MarcusRashford



Our no.10 rounded off a fine move and added a second in our 2-0 win at Burnley in 2019/20



#MUFC | #BURMUN Our no.10 rounded off a fine move and added a second in our 2-0 win at Burnley in 2019/20 ⚡️ @MarcusRashford ⚡️Our no.10 rounded off a fine move and added a second in our 2-0 win at Burnley in 2019/20 👏#MUFC | #BURMUN https://t.co/EWmyBjSkGq

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh