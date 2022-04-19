"Not quite what we thought he was going to be" - Ale Moreno names 3 Barcelona stars who face uncertain futures at the club

Former Venezuelan footballer Alejandro Moreno has advised Barcelona to sort out their centre-back, right-back, and central midfield positions. He pointed out three players whose futures at the Camp Nou are uncertain. Moreno believes that while Sergino Dest isn’t a capable first-choice right-back, his deputy Dani Alves is too old, and Frenkie de Jong is an unreliable central midfielder.

Barcelona were knocked out of the Europa league by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night (14 April). Barca then hosted Cadiz in their La Liga matchday 31 fixture on Monday night (18 April). Xavi's team failed to play with their usual swagger and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Camp Nou.

Centre-backs Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet were at fault for Cadiz’s only goal, with both defenders caught ball-watching Lucas Perez’s 48th minute winner. Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest also featured in the match but neither managed to do anything of note.

X @pain_hours_ Sell Frenkie De Jong I've had enough Sell Frenkie De Jong I've had enough

When asked what signings Barcelona must make in the summer, Moreno unhesitantly pointed out the problem areas. Speaking to ESPN FC Extra Time Show, he said:

“Centre-back is a position they have to address. I would argue that the right-back is also a position you need to address. I don't think Sergino Dest is the answer, and I don't think Dani Alves is going to last much longer - that is also something Barcelona must look at.”

The former forward added:

“You're also going to have to figure out what it is that you're going to get in the near future and distant future from Frenkie de Jong and if that's a move you're going to have to make and say maybe we make room for somebody else, because he's not quite what we thought he was going to be.”

Following the defeat to relegation-threatened Cadiz, second-placed Barcelona find themselves 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand. Table-toppers Los Blancos only require a maximum of seven points from six games to lift the Spanish top-flight title for the 35th time.

Ousmane Dembele the only bright spot in Barcelona’s embarrassing defeat to Cadiz

For the game against Cadiz, Xavi went with a front three of Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, and Ferran Torres. While Torres and Depay struggled to live up to the billing, Dembele produced another excellent performance.

barcacentre @barcacentre It was Dembélé and ten more yesterday against Cádiz. The performance of the whole team was shockingly bad. [ara] It was Dembélé and ten more yesterday against Cádiz. The performance of the whole team was shockingly bad. [ara] https://t.co/SIklrmmZyh

The Frenchman, who will be out of contract in June, completed 13 dribbles, played two key passes and registered six shots, working the Cadiz keeper twice. He also won 15 ground duels, provided two long balls, and attempted two tackles.

If he keeps this up, we will not be surprised if Barca offer him a lucrative extension package before the 2021-22 campaign runs out.

