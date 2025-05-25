"Not real captain" - Manchester Untied legend slams Bruno Fernnades after Europa league loss

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has boldly claimed that Bruno Fernandes is not captain material. He compared the Portuguese star to Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, stating they were good players but not good leaders.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Sheringham agreed with Roy Keane's comments that Fernandes was not a fighter. He added that the best players did not automatically become the best captains and said (via GOAL):

"In terms of whether or not Bruno Fernandes is captain material for Manchester United, then I agree with [Keane] a bit on that front. It's similar to Martin Odegaard at Arsenal. I think that they're both fantastic players for their clubs, and I love them, I love the way they play. But they're not real captain material, they're missing leadership qualities. They're closer to flair players that can come and go over the course of a season. Two top players, but not captains in the Keano or Adams mould for me."

Bruno Fernandes' future at Manchester United is in the balance after their Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur. They are 16th in the Premier League table and will not be playing European football next season.

What did Roy Keane say about Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United?

Manchester United legend Roy Keane criticized Bruno Fernandes earlier this year in February 2025. He stated that the midfielder was not a fighter and should not be the captain.

He said on The Overlap (via BBC):

"They're 15th in the league and he's saving them? Praise the lord. You have to have a starting point. I go back to it all - talent is not enough. Bruno's a talented player, but talent's not enough. You talk to me [about] who you were in a dressing room with. 'Tony Adams was this', 'Tony Adams was that'. Yeah, because he was a fighter. Bruno's not a fighter.

"You've got young players. You have to look at somebody and go 'I like what he does'. They all can't put the ball in the top of the net from 25 yards, I get that. But you want someone who is going 'lads, are you with me?'"

Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Bruno Fernandes this summer, while Bayern Munich have also been linked with the midfielder. The Portuguese star has admitted that he would be happy to leave if the club decide to cash in on him.

