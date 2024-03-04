Football fans online lambasted Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Aymeric Laporte following their 1-0 defeat against Emirati side Al-Ain in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League on Monday, March 4.

The Knights of Najd will have it all to do in the second leg of the tie to make it through to the semifinals of the tournament.

Laporte did not have a great game against Al-Ain. The Spain international was sent off in second-half injury time after he elbowed an opposition player while defending a free-kick.

Even before the straight red card, Aymeric Laporte was not having the best of the games. The 29-year-old centre-back made just one tackle in the game and completed just one clearance. He also lost possession on eight separate occasions during the course of the game.

Al-Nassr fans on Twitter (X) were not happy with the performance put in by Laporte on Monday. Some stated that he will not be missed during the second leg while others called out his antics on the pitch which resulted in a red card.

Here are a few fan reactions from Twitter (X):

"Not a real player just a clown on snapchat."

"Laporte you’re not here on vacation bloody defend."

Here are a few more reactions from the social media platform:

Aymeric Laporte is a new arrival at Al-Nassr, having joined the club from Manchester City back in the summer for a fee of around £23 million. He has since had a decent time in Saudi Arabia.

At the time of writing, Laporte has played 28 matches across all competitions and has contributed two goals and an assist along the way.

This includes seven appearances in the AFC Champions League, where he has formed part of a defense which has kept four clean sheets.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had an underwhelming game for Al-Nassr against Al-Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the team after serving his one-match suspension. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, failed to make a notable contribution in their 1-0 defeat against Al-Ain.

Cristiano Ronaldo took a total of five shots in the game, of which only two were on target. He also missed a big chance over the course of the game. The former Real Madrid superstar ended the game with a pass accuracy of 72 percent and lost possession 11 times.

A defeat in the first leg puts a lot of pressure on Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo. The second leg, however, will be played at the club's Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday, March 11.