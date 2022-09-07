"Not really looking like he can beat a player" - Pundit claims there is a big question over Liverpool attacker's start to the season

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has expressed concerns over Mohamed Salah's start to the 2022-23 season.

Salah has scored just twice in six Premier League matches this term and has looked a shadow of the player he has been since arriving at Anfield. While the Reds attacker has recorded two assists in those games, he hasn't really hit the heights expected of him, which has also affected his team's form.

The Egyptian endured a lull in the second half of the 2021-22 season as well and is yet to return to the form he showed until December last year.

Warnock feels Salah's form is one of Liverpool's major problems, though they have other players to worry about as well. He said on Sky Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“The big question is Mohamed Salah’s form. Six goals since the AFCON’s (2021 African Cup of Nations). Not really looking like he can beat a player. Not really looking like what we have seen him in the past.”

The former England left-back added:

“Will Jurgen Klopp have a big decision to make maybe to change around that front line for a couple of games? Just to give him a spell out of games after signing that big contract.”

Salah notably signed a massive contract extension with the Reds until 2025, making him the highest-paid player in the club's history (as per The Guardian).

Warnock also believes the struggles faced by Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have impacted Liverpool this season. On this, he said:

“But the fluidity isn’t quite there. Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold aren’t at their best. I put Robertson’s form down to his relationship with Sadio Mane – and I think Trent’s just suffering from confidence.”

Liverpool will look to put an end to their tepid start to the season against Napoli

Liverpool have endured a middling start to the 2022-23 season. The Reds have won just twice in six attempts in the Premier League, drawing thrice and losing once.

Though Klopp's men thrashed AFC Bournemouth 9-0 earlier this month, they haven't been consistent with their displays, with injuries also playing their part. Liverpool currently sit seventh in the league standings and are already five points behind reigning champions Manchester City.

They drew their last Premier League encounter 0-0 against Everton. The Reds will now look to return to winning ways when they take on S.S.C. Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 7) in Naples.

The Italian outfit are unbeaten in Serie A this season with three wins and two draws from five matches.

