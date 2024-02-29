"Not the right personality or strategic fit" - Journalist says Liverpool will not hire Manchester United manager target for 2 key reasons

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed Liverpool will not hire reported Manchester United managerial target Julian Nagelsmann to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has already announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season. The German has been in charge of the Reds since 2015 and has helped the club get back to the status of a European elite. He helped them win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, among other trophies. Hence, replacing him would be a big ask.

Nagelsmann, along with names like Xavi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, has emerged as a potential option. Jacobs, however, claimed that the German is not the right fit for the Merseysiders, saying on the De Brief podcast (via The Boot Room):

“Julian Nagelsmann is another alleged candidate, but I am told that he’s not a frontrunner for Liverpool. Why? He’s a top football coach, but not the right personality or strategic fit,”

Nagelsmann, previously Bayern Munich's manager, is currently in charge of Germany's national team. According to Christian Falk of BILD, he is one of Manchester United's priority targets if the club part ways with Erik ten Hag.

However, Nagelsmann is reportedly yet to decide whether to return to club management or continue with the national team.

Perry Groves thinks Roberto De Zerbi is a better fit for Liverpool than Manchester United

Another name who has been linked with both the Merseysiders and Manchester United is Roberto De Zerbi. He has been a wanted manager after exceptional work with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Former Arsenal star Perry Groves thinks De Zerbi is a better fit for the Merseysiders than the Red Devils. The two-time Premier League winner told talkSPORT):

“I think he fits Liverpool more than Man United. The football is front-foot, attacking. (Similar to) Jurgen Klopp’s mayhem football. And you look at what he’s done for Brighton. Sixth in the Premier Legue, get them into the Europa League and win that (group) at a canter."

Groves added:

“He improves players individually. Alexis Mac Allister (now at Liverpool), Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard, Billy Gilmour. Pascal Gross has improved from (the age of) 30. Solly March was brilliant. That massive character he has, that’s what Jurgen Klopp has. So I think he fits Liverpool more than Manchester United.”

De Zerbi came in to fill in the void left by Graham Potter's departure at the start of the 2022-23 season. He helped Brighton secure qualification to the Europa League and this season, the Seagulls are currently seventh.