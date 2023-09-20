"Not as seedy as it sounds" - Victoria Beckham reveals where she used to meet David Beckham to keep their relationship a secret

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham has revealed that the couple used to meet in car parks in the early days of their relationship.

David and Victoria started dating in 1997 when the former midfielder was a starter in the English national squad. In addition to that, he was already a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester United.

Victoria Beckham was also a huge star across the globe because of the popularity of the Spice Girls. As a result, the couple was forced to meet in secret places in order to avoid media attention.

As revealed by the English fashion designer and singer, the couple's go-to spot for meeting was car parks. She said in the new Netflix documentary 'BECKHAM' (via Metro):

"My manager kept saying, 'Try to keep it under wraps.' So we would meet in car parks and that's not as seedy as it sounds."

The couple met for the first time in a charity match in 1997. After the match, Victoria Beckham wrote her number on the back of a train ticket, which the former Manchester United midfielder had on him. According to Beckham, he still has the ticket.

When did David Beckham and Victoria Beckham get married?

After meeting for the first time during a charity match, the couple instantly realized their feelings for each other. As per Vogue, Victoria Beckham was impressed by the former Manchester United star's family-oriented nature.

According to People Magazine, after going on a few dates for a year, the couple got engaged in January of 1998. The couple became parents when their first son Brooklyn was born in March the following year. After a few months, David and Victoria Beckham got married at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin in July.

In 2002, the couple again became parents for the second time as they welcomed Romeo Beckham, who currently plays for Brentford B. Three years later, the pair welcomed their third child, Cruz Beckham in Madrid.

Over the years, the couple shared a close bond as the English fashion designer moved with David Beckham to Spain and the United States. In July of 2010, their daughter Harper Beckham was born and the couple became parents for the fourth time.