“Not a serious footballer”, “Can’t watch him any longer” – Fans rip apart Brazil star for frustrating performance despite 2-0 win over Serbia in FIFA World Cup

Brazil provided a dominating performance against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup, taking a 2-0 win, but fans are not particularly happy with Raphinha's efforts.

The Barcelona attacker had two big chances to secure goals for the Selecao, but he was not clinical enough to put his team ahead with ease.

Richarlison provided the two goals on the night, with Vinicius Junior and Neymar Junior helping to break down the Serbian defense.

Raphinha, on the other hand, could do little else, and fans took to Twitter to call him out on his shabby display.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

. @utdcynical Please get Raphinha off this pitch I can’t watch him any longer Please get Raphinha off this pitch I can’t watch him any longer

L 🇯🇵 @Iewdawg that is not raphinha that is hakim ziyech that is not raphinha that is hakim ziyech

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 @TheMahleek As much as I hate Barcelona, I’ll always thank them for hijacking Raphinha from Chelsea, nothing dey him head As much as I hate Barcelona, I’ll always thank them for hijacking Raphinha from Chelsea, nothing dey him head 😭😭😭

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Raphinha is not a serious footballer Raphinha is not a serious footballer

Đ(🇧🇷🇸🇳🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿) @UTDDeng_ C'mon Tite get this Raphinha guy off the pitch C'mon Tite get this Raphinha guy off the pitch https://t.co/7utv6xXT5j

🇹🇳 @codezeaad Martinelli done more in 30 seconds than Raphinha in 85 minutes Martinelli done more in 30 seconds than Raphinha in 85 minutes

Raphinha will be troubled with his attacking output at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, and he will hope to provide improved performances for his fans and the team in the coming games.

Brazil are seen as massive contenders to win the FIFA World Cup this year, and the forward will be hoping he can aid their cause with better displays.

Brazil secure 2-0 win over Serbia in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup

The Selecao were the better side against the lackluster Eagles, who failed to provide any serious threat in attack. From the start of the game, Neymar and co. dominated the proceedings, with the Serbians recognizing the Paris Saint-Germain forward as the biggest threat.

Although they were able to nullify his efforts for much of the first half, he provided the driving run that led to Brazil's first goal. The forward got the ball into the box, where Vinicius Junior latched onto it to curl a shot at goal. However, it was parried out to meet Richarlison, who poked it into the empty net with ease.

Vinicius, who had been a threat all through the game, shone brightly and provided the assist for Richarlison's second goal. The Real Madrid forward was sublime throughout the game from the left flank, and he made an impressively accurate low cross to his teammate into the box.

Richarlison took a touch to put the ball in the air, and instinct took over as he blasted a bicycle kick into the goal for Brazil's second.

On the other end of the pitch, the Serbians came close with some set-pieces, but it wasn't enough to put anything past the Selecao's defensive rocks. The Brazilians will be pleased to have secured all three points, and they will be looking to get into the final stages of the FIFA World Cup in style.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes