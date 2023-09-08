Lionel Messi once again proved his mettle as he led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in a nail-biting FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday, September 7. In his 176th appearance for the national team, Messi's free-kick prowess shone through, settling the closely fought contest.

The decisive moment came in the 78th minute, courtesy of striker Lautaro Martinez, who earned a free-kick outside Ecuador's penalty area. With characteristic precision, Messi struck the ball past goalkeeper Hernan Galindez, nestling it in the corner of the net, leaving Galindez with no chance of stopping it.

The Twitterverse erupted in celebration, with Argentina's fervent supporters and Messi fans worldwide showering accolades on the maestro. The consensus was clear – when it comes to clutch performances, there's no player quite like Lionel Messi.

Here are some exciting fan reactions to Messi's crazy free-kick goal in the decisive minutes of the game to help Argentina register a narrow 1-0 win over Ecuador.

One fan reiterated stats supporting Messi as the most clutch player in football ever. He said:

''Lionel Messi has now scored 65 free kick goals in his career! 5th of 2023. 11th for Argentina. 4th in WCQs. 65th all-time career.''

Another fan added:

''There is not a single player more clutch than Argentina messi. Not one.''

The US men's national team's Twitter handle tweeted:

''Messi is a joke. The best player in the world plays in MLS.''

This victory cements Messi's status as an icon of the sport and underscores his enduring influence on the international stage. As he continues to dazzle in the colors of Argentina, fans can only anticipate more moments of brilliance from this footballing legend.

''We can't relax'' - Lionel Messi asks Argentina to do more and improve every game

After his late free-kick goal secured Argentina's victory over Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Messi reminded his team that there's no room for complacency.

Speaking to reporters, Messi acknowledged the challenge of facing formidable opponents and the added pressure of being world champions. He also emphasized the need for continuous improvement and said via ESPN:

"We can't relax; we have to improve on what we've been doing."

Messi, the 2022 World Cup winner, is now focused on securing World Cup qualification again. With an impressive streak of scoring in eight consecutive matches, he's a driving force for Argentina's success in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign.