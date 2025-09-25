  • home icon
  • "Not starting him is a crime", "Is Flick phasing him out of the team" - Fans react as Barcelona star left out of XI for Real Oviedo clash

"Not starting him is a crime", "Is Flick phasing him out of the team" - Fans react as Barcelona star left out of XI for Real Oviedo clash

By Sripad
Modified Sep 25, 2025 19:03 GMT
Barcelona fans question Hansi Flick
Barcelona fans question Hansi Flick's decision

Barcelona fans on social media are questioning manager Hansi Flick's decision to start Ferran Torres over Robert Lewandowski, again. Many believe that the manager is phasing him out of the side after benching him against Real Oviedo on Thursday, September 25.

Flick has kept Joan Garcia in goal, with Eric Garcia coming in for Jules Kounde at right-back. Gerard Martin remains as the left-back with Alejandro Balde injured, while Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi start after getting rested against Getafe.

Pedri has a new partner in the midfield with Marc Casado, while Dani Olmo plays ahead of them in the attacking role, with Fermin Lopez ruled out. Marcus Rashford and Raphinha are on the wings today, and Ferran Torres leads the attack again.

Barcelona fans now believe that Flick is pushing Lewandowski out of the club. Many posted:

Flick spoke about the competition between Torres and Lewandowski earlier this month and said:

“First of all, I’m happy we’re where we are because of this great quality and, of course, also because I like it. I’ve said it before, the players who have arrived have raised our performance level, and that’s what I want to see. It’s always about the team, not about me or any one player. It’s about the team, and we have to focus on that.”
Barcelona are already chasing Real Madrid, who have won all six of their league matches this season. The Catalan side can close the gap to two points if they win against Real Oviedo.

Barcelona manager comments on Real Oviedo and Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick heaped praise on Real Oviedo, hailing them as a brave team who play with a similar high line as his side. He believes that his players are confident about the game and said:

“They’re a very brave team, playing with a high defensive line. But for me, the important thing is the team. We’ve done well in the last three games. We’re in good form, you can see that in training, and we’re confident.”

Talking about Real Madrid's perfect start to the season, he did not want to talk about the possibility of the league record points being broken and said:

“I don’t know, we’ve done a good job in these games. But if you look at last year, we had ups and downs, but we’re focused on ourselves and what we can do. That’s what we have to do.”

Barcelona won the league last season, edging out Real Madrid by a four-point margin.

