"Not starting him is insane", "We winning" - Portugal fans provide mixed reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo mate left out of XI for Germany clash

Portugal fans on X have been left divided after Roberto Martinez excluded Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Rafael Leao, from the starting XI to face Germany. The two sides are set to lock horns in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals at the Allianz Arena later tonight (Wednesday, June 4).

Diogo Costa starts in goal for Portugal. Joao Neves, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, and Nuno Mendes make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, and Francisco Trincao. Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front to complete the starting XI.

Rafael Leao had a decent campaign for AC Milan this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old winger has also been a regular in Portugal's starting XI under Martinez's tutelage. He started seven out of A Selecao's eight Nations League fixtures but was unable to make much of an impact, recording one goal and two assists.

One fan questioned Leao's omission from the starting XI:

"Portugal not starting Rafa Leao is insane"

One fan believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. can now defeat Germany, posting:

"WE WINNING NO LEAO LETS GOO"

Other fans reacted below:

"He's better from the bench than from the start," another insisted

"Super sub when the defenders are tired," one fan pointed out

"I mean benching Vitinha and Leao for Pedro Neto and Neves is shooting yourself in the foot," another chimed in

"We have to be careful of that tomorrow" - Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann provides verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal clash

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann recently hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his consistency, impact, and longevity throughout his storied career. He also admitted his side would need to be wary of Ronaldo's aerial ability inside the box ahead of their Nations League semi-final clash.

During the pre-match press conference, Nagelsmann stated (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“Cristiano has had a wonderful career over many years. Performing at this level for so long is exceptional, he has scored so many goals and had a huge impact on the teams he has played for. I hope he doesn't have a big impact on tomorrow's game, despite his age, he's still very dangerous and a goal threat. And strong in the air in the box, we have to be careful of that tomorrow.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as arguably the greatest international player of all time. The 40-year-old is currently the most-capped player in the men's game (219), recording the most international goals (136) and 46 assists across all competitions. He has also helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

