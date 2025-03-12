"Not stopped speaking since he was about 12" - Nicky Butt mocks Gary Neville as latter stars in Manchester United's new stadium plan video

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has poked fun at his ex-teammate Gary Neville following the Red Devils' new stadium plan announcement. The Premier League giants recently shared a video on social media showcasing a proposed 100,000 seater stadium, which will be the club's new home.

Ad

Neville provided the voiceover for the video, which laid out plans for a £2 billion structure that will replace the iconic Old Trafford. Manchester United have played at the stadium in Greater Manchester since 1910.

While the decision to replace the iconic venue has received mixed reaction from fans, a former colleague couldn't resist the chance to poke fun at Neville. Butt sat down with talkSPORT at Cheltenham Festival to discuss the new stadium.

Ad

Trending

After listening to Neville's voice-over in the video, Butt suggested that his former Red Devils teammate was born to talk.

"He was born to speak, Gary, wasn't he? He's not stopped speaking since he was about 12," said Butt.

Butt was also impressed by Manchester United's stadium plans, suggesting that it was an exciting time for the club.

"It's an exciting time for the club. If it happens, it would be amazing. It looks like dreamland, the visuals of it all, and how it could end up looking. Honestly, it's a long way off that. A lot of things have to go right with the local council, the government, obviously the funding," said Butt.

Ad

He continued:

"Man United won't fund all that city. They'll do the stadium, I imagine, what Sir Jim says. It's a dream, it should have the best stadium, I believe, in the country and the world. So hopefully it will come through."

Gary Neville and Nicky Butt rose through the ranks at Manchester United and shared the pitch 298 times for the Red Devils.

Ad

What has Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said about the new stadium?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hopeful that the club's new home will be the world's greatest stadium. He said:

Ad

"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world's greatest stadium. Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years but it has fallen behind the arenas in world sport. I think we may well finish up with the most iconic football stadium in the world."

The Red Devils will continue to play at Old Trafford until the new stadium is ready.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback