"Not sure they should have got this far" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction for UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has tipped the Reds to beat Carlo Ancelotti's side in the UEFA Champions League this weekend.

Both the Reds and Los Blancos finished their league campaigns last weekend. They have now turned their attention towards the Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to bounce back from their setback in the Premier League in France. They missed out on the title by just one point and were forced to see Manchester City crowned champions of England.

However, Owen is of the view that winning three trophies would still make this a 'brilliant' season for Liverpool, who have already won the EFL Cup and FA Cup. The former Reds star is positive about the side's chances of winning the Champions League. He wrote in his Betvictor column:

"It wasn’t quite enough to win the league on Sunday. A cup treble would still be a brilliant season for the club. The only worry entering this game is the injury doubts in midfield, if Klopp can get most of the first 11 fully fit, I really fancy Liverpool’s chances."

Owen went on to suggest that Real Madrid rode their luck to reach the Champions League final. The Englishman also predicted Klopp's side to beat Los Blancos 3-1 on Saturday. He wrote:

"Real have done brilliantly to reach this final, but I’m not sure they should have got this far. They’ve produced some improbable comebacks at the Bernabeu, I don’t think they will be able to do likewise in a neutral ground."

"I think Liverpool will have too much energy, pace and quality for this Real side. I’ll never write Real off, but I think Liverpool will score a few against what can be a suspect defence. 3-1 is my prediction."

Owen plied his trade at Anfield for eight years between 1996 and 2004. He swapped the Reds for Real Madrid in 2004, but did not enjoy much success in Spain.

Liverpool receive injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

The Reds have a few injury concerns ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday. Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Divock Origi all missed their last Premier League match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, while Thiago Alcantara suffered an injury during the game.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Fabinho present at opening training with Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara absent. Joe Gomez training also. Fabinho present at opening training with Liverpool. Thiago Alcantara absent. Joe Gomez training also.

Fabinho and Gomez have returned to training ahead of the Champions League showdown in Paris. However, Thiago and Origi were not spotted in training on Wednesday, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

