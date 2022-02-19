“Not the things that are interesting me” – Premier League manager responds to Manchester United links

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has responded to rumors about a possible switch to Premier League greats Manchester United.

The former RB Salzburg manager is reportedly on the list of potential candidates being considered for the permanent job at Old Trafford in the summer.

However, Hasenhuttl refused to be drawn into the conversation about United's managerial post in his pre-match press conference yesterday:

"This is not in my mind and also not the things that are interesting me. I don't want to speak about my future every week. Last week we spoke about different things, and this week we should be speaking about the game we have now against Everton. This is more interesting for me, my whole focus and whole energy is on this game. Anything else I will leave to other people."

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Replaced stars Targett, Hojbjerg, Ings & Vestergaard by nurturing stars Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Adams & Salisu

Bounced back from two 9-0 defeats to beat all of Guardiola, Klopp, Mourinho & Conte

Never changed his style



Southampton currently sit 10th in the Premier League table after playing 24 games. The Saints have a solid chance of finishing in the top half and continuing their stable run in the league under their German manager.

However, it would be unlikely for Manchester United to actively pursue the Saints manager. The Red Devils will most likely want a top-class European manager and Hasenhuttl presents a more modest option compared to the other potential choices.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “When people say Hasenhüttl for



🤷‍♂️ “What’s the identity of Southampton under Ralph Hasenhüttl?”



🤦‍♂️ “This weird love in for Hasenhüttl because he drew at Man Utd…”



According to United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick, two players will not face Leeds United alongside the Red Devils this weekend.

The German tactician ruled out Edinson Cavani and Tom Heaton, with both players still not completely fit. Cavani has groin and stomach problems, and Heaton faces a similar issue as well. Rangnick stated that other players would likely be available for selection.

The Red Devils have struggled to find form in the league this season. However, a strong run of six consecutive league games without a loss has been beneficial for Rangnick's men. United currently sit in fourth place, but will have to remain wary of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom have games in hand.

If both clubs win their games in hand, the Red Devils could fall to sixth place.

