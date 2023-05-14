"Not thinking too far ahead" - Manchester United and Liverpool target addresses future after suffering relegation from the Premier League

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has stated that he is not thinking of the summer transfer window amid rumors of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. The midfielder is devastated after the club's relegation from the Premier League and wants to take his time before deciding on his future.

Manchester United and Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and have been linked with Ward-Prowse. The 28-year-old has done well this season but could not help his side survive in the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC after the match that sealed their relegation, the Southampton captain claimed it was not the right time to think about what could happen in the summer. He said:

"I'm not thinking too far ahead. We've just been relegated from the Premier League. I'm not looking beyond tomorrow. It's about sticking together and dealing with it in the right way. Over the last 10 years we have had that kind of consistency and that has wavered. It will be testing for everybody but these are the times that make you as a player and as a club, we have done it before and we will do it again."

Southampton are very likely to finish at the bottom of the table even if they win their last two matches, as their goal difference in -35, while Nottingham Forrest - the only side they can match - are on -15.

Manchester United and Liverpool target disappointed after relegation

Manchester United and Liverpool target James Ward-Prowse admitted that the players knew their fate for some time, but it was disappointing when the moment arrived. He added that it was a collective failure and said:

"It's disappointing. It is a moment that has been coming. We knew we had put ourselves in a difficult position. When these things happen you go away individually and as a club and ask if you have done enough? I don't think we have. We talk about leaving things out there and ultimately that is why we are where we are now."

Ward-Prowse is confident of making it back to the Premier League soon and added:

"I have been here right through from eight-years-old, for all the ups and downs. I'm sure with the good people at the club it will be back in the Premier League in no time."

Manchester United and Liverpool have signed players from relegated sides in the past, and most have gone on to flourish.

