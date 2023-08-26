“Not watching”, "I am off to bed" - Fans lose their minds as Lionel Messi is benched by Inter Miami

Fans are beyond upset that Lionel Messi has been named on the bench for Inter Miami in their MLS clash against New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

At 36 years old, Messi has been performing tirelessly on the field for Miami, starting all seven previous matches. However, his stamina appeared to wane during the US Open Cup semi-final showdown against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Although delivering two assists and nailing the first kick in the penalty shootout, signs of fatigue were evident, as he struggled to provide goals early on. Despite being the league's newest sensation, with 10 goals and three assists in just eight games, Messi finds himself part of a team struggling at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami are 14 points away from the last playoff berth, and every ounce of Messi's skill is essential for a potential turnaround. However, head coach Gerardo Martino has chosen to rest Messi, saying prior to the game (via Mirror):

"I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, and that is undeniable. But I cannot act based on that, because then I would risk doing things wrong."

Following the release of the starting lineup, fans took to social media to slam Martino's decision to bench the Argentine playmaker. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This situation puts Martino in a delicate position. On one hand, the need to ensure that Messi is fit and healthy for the upcoming matches is paramount. On the other, the fans clearly crave their dose of Lionel Messi magic.

Benjamin Cremaschi on the magic of sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Having transferred from European powerhouses like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has sprinkled a fair bit of stardust on American soil. He has propelled Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup triumph and the final of the US Open Cup.

Miami wonderkid Cremaschi opened up about this surreal experience during a conversation with CBS Sports (via GOAL):

“Messi tries to help us young guys, to understand what they need. We just try to absorb everything that he says because obviously he is the best player in the world. We are living the dream here, I’m enjoying it. I know when I go out there I have to kill it, but I’m living a huge dream.”

And this isn't merely star-struck awe; it's an educational experience. Lionel Messi's presence at Inter Miami has also served as an invaluable asset for the development of emerging talents.

Cremaschi was impressively one of the goalscorers in the semi-final win over FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup. He has showcased his remarkable ability so far, while playing alongside the Argentine legend with the Herons.