"Not being willing to spend the £60 million in this day and age....is crazy" - Pundit surprised by Arsenal's decision to snub move for England star

Pundit Jermaine Pennant has expressed his surprise at Arsenal's decision to walk away from a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. The Gunners made an attempt to sign the England international in the January transfer window but were priced out of a move by the Villans.

Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending knee injury last month and remain without Bukayo Saka, leaving them light in attack. They tried to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa but reportedly saw their £40 million bid rejected, with the Premier League side asking for at least £60 million for the striker.

Former Liverpool star Pennant spoke exclusively with TribalFootball, pointing out that he found the Gunners' decision to avoid paying the fee for the striker absurd. He said that the side's lack of a clinical striker will prove costly as they aim to catch Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

“Yeah, I was a little surprised by that. We've seen certain games where they are missing that little bit of sharpness, that little bit of cutting edge in front of goal at times. I don’t think they have made their title-challenge any easier by not getting a striker in. They've still got enough ability, but I think they are now putting their hopes on Liverpool slipping up rather than Arsenal catching Liverpool. With a striker, there’d be a little bit more pressure on Liverpool. We've seen Havertz have many chances, but not put the ball away. At some point that will prove costly.

Pennant also took England captain Harry Kane as an example to justify signing Watkins for £60 million despite his age.

“We've seen what Ollie Watkins has done throughout his tenure at Aston Villa. He can score goals, he's a threat behind, he can hold up the ball. You would say he's your modern-day number nine. Yes, he's 29, but he looks in great shape. He can give you at least three-four years without a shadow of a doubt. If you look at Harry Kane, he's still putting in the numbers at Bayern Munich. Not being willing to spend the £60 million in this day and age and in this market for an England striker is crazy. Especially when you spent £65 million on Kai Havertz.”

As per reports, Watkins was keen on moving to Arsenal, seeing as he had been a big fan of the club as a boy. The 29-year-old was hopeful of getting a chance to represent the Gunners and saw their interest as perfectly timed for him.

Aston Villa stuck to their guns with Watkins, who has scored 10 league goals this season, and decided to refrain from selling him. Arsenal have since lost another forward, Gabriel Martinelli, to injury, leaving them almost threadbare in attack.

Arsenal set to turn to surprise option for wide attacking cover - Reports

Arsenal are prepared to make a surprising choice to provide attacking reinforcement for the next month, as per Evening Standard. Injuries have ravaged the Gunners, with the trio of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus out of contention.

Mikel Arteta may opt to play left-back Kieran Tierney as a left winger instead of turning to the academy, the Evening Standard reports. The Scotland international finished the game against Dinamo Zagreb on the left wing position last month and could be deployed there again soon.

Arsenal are left with Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling as their wide attacking options at present. Tierney, who is due to leave the club as a free agent in the summer, will be keen for an opportunity to make an impression from the wing.

