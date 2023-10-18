“Not world class”, “For what exactly” – Argentina fans furious with 25-year-old attacker partnering Lionel Messi in line-up to face Peru

Argentina's fans have expressed their discontent on social media after Nicolas Gonzalez was picked to start alongside Lionel Messi for their World Cup qualifier against Peru by manager Lionel Scaloni.

Gonzalez, 25, has been in fine form for Fiorentina this season, recording five goals and one assist in seven Serie A outings, but he is now facing the wrath of his country's supporters. His disappointing performance in their earlier match against Paraguay was marked by no chances created, errant crossing, and poor dribbling. This has raised questions about his suitability to partner Lionel Messi in Argentina's attack for their upcoming clash against Peru.

Argentina may be sitting pretty atop the CONMEBOL qualification table, but their fans expect nothing less than a tour de force on the pitch. They made their displeasure clear at seeing the 25-year-old attacker line up alongside Messi. One of the fans stated:

"Nico is not world class, he's not a starter for Argentina"

Another questioned the decision to place him in the starting lineup:

"Nico Gonzalez for what exactly?"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

As Argentina prepare to face Peru, Gonzalez will hope he can rise to the occasion, rather than struggle under the weight of expectations.

Lionel Messi reportedly set to shatter records with 8th Ballon d'Or after Argentina World Cup triumph

According to SPORT (via Mirror), Lionel Messi is reportedly on the cusp of clinching his eighth Ballon d'Or award. The Argentinian maestro captained his nation to an awe-inspiring World Cup victory in Qatar last year. Then he joined Inter Miami and promptly transformed the club, guiding them to their first-ever trophy.

While the award's organizers might have been hoping for a suspenseful buildup, leaks indicate that Messi has already been tipped off about his latest coronation. This extraordinary win, if it is confirmed, will take three awards clear of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The tussle for the golden ball this year has featured talents such as Manchester City's Erling Haaland and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. Yet it is Messi's dazzling heroics with La Albiceleste in Qatar that have reportedly tipped the scales in his favor.

As for the women's Ballon d'Or, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati is reportedly set to take the prestigious honor. This is a befitting recognition for her role in steering Spain to Women's World Cup glory against England.