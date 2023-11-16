“Nothing against Arsenal but I never wanted to go to England” - Real Madrid superstar makes honest transfer confession 

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has explained his reasons for snubbing a move to Arsenal in 2016. The Uruguayan midfielder stated that he never wanted a move to the Premier League.

Valverde recently revealed he was on the cusp of a potential move to the Emirates back in 2016 but instead chose to join Los Blancos from Uruguayan outfit Penarol. The 25-year-old midfielder's decision seems to have worked out for him, as he has earned a regular spot in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, achieving substantial success at the club.

In his column for The Players' Tribune, Valverde opened up about his failed move to north London. He wrote (via Metro):

"If you Google me, you will see stories about how I almost went to Arsenal when I was 16. That’s maybe half-true. It’s nothing against Arsenal, but I never wanted to go to England. At that time, the business side of football took over."

The Real Madrid star added:

"Certain people were telling me, 'Who wouldn’t want to go play for Arsenal? You want to stay here in Uruguay? That’s crazy!'. What they were really saying under their breath was, 'We can all make a lot of money if you go'."

He concluded:

"You realise that your life is not your own in football. Especially at a young age, you feel more like a hostage. Even your family becomes a hostage. Football is an escape to a better life, especially for us in South America, and the vultures know that."

Valverde has registered 19 goals and 18 assists in 221 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, helping the club win the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga trophies, two FIFA Club World Cups, and more.

"They sent me on trial to London for a week" - Real Madrid star reveals further details about failed move to Arsenal

Valverde also revealed that people around him were imploring him to consider a move to the Gunners. The Uruguay international shared that he even attended a week-long trial at the Emirates, saying:

"They put the pressure on you in a “nice” way. “Damn, Fede, if you go to Arsenal, you’ll have a nice bed and a shower that stays warm for 30, 40 minutes! Who wouldn’t want that life?”. They sent me on trial to London for a week, and I just wasn’t comfortable. If you only think of material things, it sounds great. But we are not robots."

However, Valverde admitted that a move to London would not have been the best option for his family, who would be moving to a foreign country without knowing the language, had he chosen Arsenal. The Real Madrid star added:

"The reality was that my family couldn’t come to London with me. I’d have to live alone, not speaking the language, at 16-years-old. For every one kid who succeeds in moving overseas, you don’t see the 100 who fail."

The Gunners are currently third in the Premier League table after eight wins, three draws, and one loss this season. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are second in the Spanish league standings, two points behind league leaders Girona.