"Nothing more beautiful than playing with friends" - Inter Miami make post as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Co. spotted in pre-season training

The official social media account of Inter Miami recently uploaded a picture of former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets from pre-season training.

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez joined his former Blaugrana teammates at Inter Miami from Brazilian side Gremio on a free transfer last month.

Busquets, Alba, and Messi joined the Herons last summer and led the team to a Leagues Cup triumph, the first trophy in the club's history. However, they failed to make the MLS playoffs. After adding Suarez to the squad, Inter Miami will be looking to challenge on all fronts in 2024.

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of Inter Miami uploaded a picture in which the four former Barcelona stars were sitting together during pre-season training. They captioned the picture:

"Nothing more beautiful than playing with friends."

Next up, the Herons will face the national team of El Salvador in a hybrid friendly on January 19 (Friday) at the Estadio Cuscatlán.

Luis Suarez reveals Inter Miami's target for the upcoming season

Former Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez has stated that he's looking forward to winning four titles with Inter Miami in the upcoming season. Suarez, who recently joined the MLS side, has been reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Before the new season gets underway, the Uruguayan forward said that Inter Miami are determined to challenge on all fronts. Apart from the MLS, in their upcoming campaign, the Herons will be participating in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the U.S Open Cup.

Moreover, they'll be taking part in the Leagues Cup as the defending champions as well. Talking about his team's targets, Suarez said (via The GOAL):

"The best advice to give to the players is to dream and dream big. To dream that we want to win ... why not dream to win the four titles? It depends on us. We can speak about it, but we have to demonstrate it on the pitch with work, commitment, sacrifice.”

Inter Miami will commence their Major League Soccer campaign against Real Salt Lake on February 21 (Wednesday). Before that, they'll be playing against the likes of El Salvador, FC Dallas, Vissel Kobe and Al-Nassr in pre-season friendlies.