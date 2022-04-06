"Nothing can possibly do justice to his genius" , "Generational footballer" - Liverpool fans say Trent Alexander-Arnold is the greatest right-back in world football since Dani Alves

Trent Alexander-Arnold once again staked his claim as the best right-back on the planet with a phenomenal performance during Liverpool's 3-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Benfica on Tuesday night.

The English defender was at his usual best as he dazzled for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp's men making huge strides towards the semi-finals of Europe's elite competition.

There is a lot of debate over who is the best right-back in world football, but time and time again, Alexander-Arnold has proved that there's no one better in his role.

His delightful pass to Mohamed Salah in the build-up to the Reds' opening goal summed up what was a fantastic performance for the 23-year-old on his return from injury.

Here were a few reactions to the Englishman's hugely impressive performance for the Reds on Tuesday night:

RF9 🇧🇷 @SambaRole I’m not going to sing Trent’s praise, he’s by far the best right back I’ve laid on since Dani Alves and it’s not close. I don’t care if he gets spun once a game if he can produce multiple match winning moments in attack with such unbelievable ease. Generational footballer I’m not going to sing Trent’s praise, he’s by far the best right back I’ve laid on since Dani Alves and it’s not close. I don’t care if he gets spun once a game if he can produce multiple match winning moments in attack with such unbelievable ease. Generational footballer

RF9 🇧🇷 @SambaRole No fucking point saying anything about TAA anymore, nothing can possibly do justice to his genius No fucking point saying anything about TAA anymore, nothing can possibly do justice to his genius

Twitter Sports @TwitterSports Hang that Trent pass in the Louvre Hang that Trent pass in the Louvre

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc They're gonna have to start marking Trent as soon as he leaves his own third, what are these passes bruv They're gonna have to start marking Trent as soon as he leaves his own third, what are these passes bruv

Lucas Leiva @LucasLeiva87 What a ball by TRENT What a ball by TRENT

EPL Index @EPLIndex Enjoy every moment of Trent's career.



You're witnessing the early years of the career of the man who will retire as Liverpool's greatest ever player. Enjoy every moment of Trent's career. You're witnessing the early years of the career of the man who will retire as Liverpool's greatest ever player.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Wow Trent. You leave any type of gap for the lad & he’ll find it. It’s just a ridiculous level of playmaking that we’re seeing from him. Wow Trent. You leave any type of gap for the lad & he’ll find it. It’s just a ridiculous level of playmaking that we’re seeing from him.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Trent Alexander-Arnold is absolutely absurd. Trent Alexander-Arnold is absolutely absurd.

Theo @Thogden Surely common knowledge Trent is the best RB in the world isn’t it? Surely common knowledge Trent is the best RB in the world isn’t it?

Is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold the best right back in the world?

Alexander-Arnold has been mesmerising to watch for Liverpool this season

The unbelievable vision, electric pace and attacking nuance is what sets him apart from many other right-backs in world football. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been time and time again one of Europe's most entertaining defenders to watch.

This season, the Liverpool academy product has scored two goals and provided a staggering 17 assists in 36 games across all competitions. Is he the best right-back in world football? He is definitely up there.

In the Premier League, perhaps the other right-back pushing him close for the title is Reece James. The Chelsea full-back has been in scintillating form this season for the Blues with five goals and six assists in 18 Premier League appearances to his name.

He may be a more well-rounded right-back when compared to TAA and certainly pushes the Liverpool defender close for a starting berth in the England national side.

PSG's Achraf Hakimi is another name that deserves recognition. He continues to show the consistency which saw the Paris side fork out a huge £59.8 million to sign him from Inter Milan.

He has three goals and five assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season and is one of the leading right-backs in the French league.

Joao Cancelo is one of Europe's finest defenders and has been instrumental for Manchester City over the past few seasons. His versatility has seen him play at left-back for most of the season, making it difficult to bring him into the equation.

Nevertheless, at right-back this season, Canelo has two goals and one assist in 13 appearances, but it's his defensive prowess that has had such a huge impact for Pep Guardiola's side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to seemingly improve with every passing season and Reds fans are watching a star develop in front of their eyes.

