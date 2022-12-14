"Nothing has changed" - Wayne Rooney labels Lionel Messi as best footballer of all time

Former England star Wayne Rooney said that his opinion that Lionel Messi is the 'best footballer of all time' hasn't changed following the latter's stellar performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday (December 13).

The Albiceleste marched into the final by clinically dispatching the Vatreni and will next play either Morocco or defending champions France in Sunday's title-decider at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi was at the heart of La Albiceleste's victory, scoring a penalty in the 34th minute to put his team in front before making a brilliant assist for Julian Alvarez's second and Argentina's third of the night.

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney Messi is a joke. For me the best ever. Messi is a joke. For me the best ever.

Rooney, who has always been a big fan of the Argentine, once again proclaimed that the PSG ace is the best ever by retweeting his old comments about the former Barcelona attacker. He wrote:

"Nothing has changed. 🤷🏻‍♂️🐐"

His old comment, dated March 8, 2012, says:

"Messi is a joke. For me the best ever."

That 2012 comment from Rooney came after Messi produced a five-goal salvo against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League. Almost 11 years on, and the Argentine is still ruling the roost, and the former Three Lions striker is still in awe of him.

Messi put Argentina in front against Croatia by coolly converting from the penalty spot, although the penalty decision itself was contentious. He then set up the second by releasing Alvarez from near the halfway line. Messi then drove himself half the length of the pitch from the left flank before teeing the Manchester City star up for the team's third.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi is one step closer to being the first Argentine to lift the World Cup trophy since Maradona in 1986 Lionel Messi is one step closer to being the first Argentine to lift the World Cup trophy since Maradona in 1986 🇦🇷 https://t.co/HQznQQ0uql

With five goals and three assists, Messi has made a strong case for being the best performer at the tournament. He's now also level with Kylian Mbappe at the top of the goalscoring charts.

His goal last night was his 11th at the World Cup (across five editions), taking him one past Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta to become the most prolific marksman for his country in the competition.

Lionel Messi one win away from winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina are into the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi's dream of lifting the coveted prize is only one win away.

Having lost in the final eight years ago to Germany, the PSG ace has a shot at redemption in what could also be his final appearance in the competition. With the Albiceleste in a rich vein of form and Messi breathing fire, this could just be their trophy to lose.

